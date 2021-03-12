Matthew McConaughey gathers big-name Texas celebs for winter storm benefit

Actor Matthew McConaughey (our future governor of Texas?) is gathering some of the state's most beloved celebrities for a star-studded affair benefiting victims of Winter Storm Uri.

On Sunday, March 21, he and wife Camilla Alves McConaughey will host We Are Texas, a special event to raise funds for those impacted by February's catastrophic winter storms. We Are Texas begins at 7 pm and is available online via Matthew McConaughey's YouTube channel and on Spectrum 1 channels across the state.

The lineup is a mix of famous Texas natives and residents, ranging from pop superstars to Oscar winners to top-tier athletes. Lone Star State musicians slated to perform include Leon Bridges, Kelly Clarkson, Post Malone, Willie Nelson, Kacey Musgraves, George Strait, Lyle Lovett, Miranda Lambert, Gary Clark Jr., Don Henley, Khalid, Kirk Franklin, Lukas Nelson, Parker McCollum, and Randy Rogers.

Also scheduled to appear are Dak Prescott, Megan Thee Stallion, Jonas Brothers, Renée Zellweger, Woody Harrelson, Selena Gomez, Jamie Foxx, Chip and Joanna Gaines, Jennifer Garner, Clayton Kershaw, Angie Harmon, Dr. Phil McGraw, Marcus Lemonis, Joe Rogan, and Troy Aikman.

All proceeds from the We Are Texas benefit will go to the McConaugheys' just keep livin' foundation, which in turn is supporting Austin- and Texas-based relief organizations Austin Disaster Relief Network, Meals on Wheels Central Texas, Salvation Army of Texas, Save the Children, St. Bernard Project, and Team Rubicon.

Last month's storms left millions without power for days and 1 million without running water, causing an estimated $200 billion in damages. Many still do not have access to running water due to burst pipes.

“A lot of Texans are hurting right now,” said Matthew McConaughey in a release. “After the disaster of the worst freeze here in over 70 years, so many are still without clean water, and unable to repair water damage that has made their homes unlivable. One of my favorite things about Texans is that we like to help ourselves, and while that spirit is still alive and well, a lot of Texans can’t help themselves right now unless we help them."