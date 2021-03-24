Richardson's CityLine hosts new artisan market starring local makers

Richardson's mixed-use center CityLine is trying out a new shopping experience this spring that'll be focused on local artisans. They're partnering with The Boho Market, a makers market, on a new monthly event called the CityLine Night Market which will celebrate local makers and live music.

It'll be a pop-up open-air market taking place the second Friday of each month from April through July, with vendors who make vintage, handcrafted, and fair-trade goods. The event will also support small, locally owned businesses. They'll cycle in different vendors to ensure the product mix is unique every time.

The Boho Market was founded in 2016 by sisters Jordan and Taylor Milbauer, who wanted to create an option for local makers to showcase their work. Having been a vendor herself, Taylor knew the struggle of finding regular locations to sell products.

Taylor and her husband James have since expanded it, and have held events in four cities across Texas. In Dallas, they've held markets at locations such as Klyde Warren Park and Victory Park.

The Night Market will run from 6-10 pm on the following dates:

Friday, April 9, featuring live music by Chris Raspante

Friday, May 14, featuring live music by Mitchell Ferguson

Friday, June 10, featuring live music TBA

Friday, July 9, featuring live music TBA

Taylor says in a statement that CityLine Plaza, with its physical space and assortment of restaurants — including Char'd Southeast Asian Kitchen, Coolgreens, Good Union Urban BBQ, Fernando's Mexican Cuisine, and Edoko Sushi & Robata — is the ideal environment.

"The Boho Market looks for areas that can support the local business scene," Taylor says. "Our open-air markets need lots of space to fit all the vendors, allow distance between shoppers, and create the captivating atmosphere we are going for."

Captivating.