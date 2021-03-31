2 Dallas-Fort Worth movie theaters reopen as major chain resumes service

After a lengthy hiatus triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, the Regal movie theater chain is reopening its U.S. locations in April and May, including two in Dallas-Fort Worth.

A limited number of Regal theaters are reopening April 2, with most locations getting back to business in following weeks.

According to the Regal website, both DFW theaters are reopening May 21.

They are:

Regal Galaxy Theatre & ScreenX, 11801 McCree Rd., Dallas

Regal Fossil Creek, 6100 North Frwy., Fort Worth

In October, Regal closed its nearly 540 U.S. theaters in response to the pandemic.

“We have long awaited this moment when we can welcome audiences back to our Regal theatres and restore our essential role within the communities we serve,” Mooky Greidinger, CEO of Regal parent company Cineworld Group, says in a March 23 release. “With the health and safety of our customers, staff, and communities as our top priority, we continue to take all the necessary precautions and abide by our CinemaSafe guidelines to confidently provide a safe and comfortable experience.”

The temporary shutdowns in the U.S. affected about 40,000 Regal employees. It is the country’s second largest chain of movie theaters, behind AMC.

Regal operates 27 theaters in Texas. Theaters in the Houston, Austin, and San Antonio areas with reopening dates are:

Houston

Regal Edwards Greenway Grand Palace ScreenX & RPX, 3839 Wesleyan St., Houston (April 2)

Regal Edwards Houston Marq*E ScreenX, 4DX, IMAX & RPX, 7600 Katy Frwy., Houston (April 2)

Regal Lone Star IMAX & RPX, 24720 Tomball Pkwy., Tomball (April 23)

Regal Grand Parkway & RPX, 7301 W. Grand Pkwy S, Richmond (May 7)

Regal West Oaks Mall & RPX, 700 West Oaks Mall, Houston (May 14)

Austin

Regal Gateway & IMAX, 9700 Stonelake Blvd., Austin (May 7)

Regal Arbor @ Great Hills, 9828 Great Hills Trl., Austin (May 14)

Regal Westgate Stadium 11, 4477 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin (May 21)

Regal Metropolitan, 901 Little Texas Ln. (May 21)

San Antonio

Regal Huebner Oaks & RPX, 11075 I-10, 2828 Cinema Ridge, San Antonio (May 7)

Regal Live Oak & RPX, 7901 Pat Booker Rd, Live Oak (May 7)

Regal Northwoods, 17640 Henderson Pass, San Antonio (May 7)

Regal Alamo Quarry, 255 E Basse Rd, San Antonio (May 7)

Regal Cielo Vista & RPX, 2828 Cinema Ridge, San Antonio (May 7)

To view the chain's COVID-19 safety protocols, visit the website.