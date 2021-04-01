These are the 7 best things to do in Dallas this weekend

It's the long Easter holiday weekend, and while many events in and around Dallas have either been postponed or canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizations have pivoted to virtual or socially-distanced events to continue offering the masses some entertainment.

From outdoor concerts to holiday feasts, below are the best ways to spend your free time this weekend, all of which promise to provide a nice distraction from the everyday life.

Thursday, April 1

AT&T Performing Arts Center presents Art Heist

Based on a true story of the world’s biggest art caper, Art Heist is a true crime walking show where socially distanced groups will walk to multiple locations to gather clues. Actors, through conversation, will reveal clues to the detective audience, but a red herring or two might present itself. No two performances will ever be the same as the actors improvise with every interaction. The theatrical event, which starts at Sammons Park at the AT&T Performing Arts Center, will run every Wednesday-Sunday through April 18.

Lumedia Musicworks presents Dowland Reimagined

Lumedia Musicworks will present Dowland Reimagined, a modern take on the work of John Dowland featuring new commissioned work by young composer Mason Bynes. Bynes, a graduate of the University of North Texas, drew inspiration from Brazilian guitarist Luiz Bonfá and vocal stylings of Brazilian artists Joyce and Maria Rita. The virtual concert, featuring soprano Eliza P. Smith, will be available to stream at any time through April 9.

Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden presents Cool Thursdays Concert Series

After a year off due to the pandemic, Dallas Arboretum's Cool Thursdays Concert Series will come back to offer a variety of party and cover bands performing on the banks of White Rock Lake. The series, which kicks off with Emerald City on Thursday, will take place every Thursday through July 1, take a break for a couple of months, and then come back for the fall starting September 2. The Arboretum also has a full weekend of Easter happenings; check them out here.

Echo Theatre presents The Other Felix

In The Other Felix, viewers can hit the road with private detective Marlow Sharpe and her reluctant client Felix Bettelman. On the trail of the other Felix, they lose track of their selves in this play on film for two actors. Guests can attend the Opening Night Fundraiser outside at the Bath House Cultural Center Lake Shore Patio with a $25 VIP Ticket or attend any other Saturday night in April for free. The production will be available to stream at any time, April 1-30.

Friday, April 2

Disney on Ice presents Mickey's Search Party

Mickey Mouse and his friends will be on hand at Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party, an adventure filled with world-class skating, high-flying acrobatics, and unexpected stunts. They will follow Captain Hook’s treasure map and look for clues in the search for Tinker Bell in immersive, fantastic worlds featuring a variety of other classic Disney characters. There will be eight performances through Sunday at American Airlines Center.

Saturday, April 3

Hyena's presents T.J. Miller

T.J. Miller has been diligently working to make people laugh for over 15 years, and is driven by the altruistic mission statement that life is fundamentally tragic and the best thing he can do is provide an ephemeral escapism from that tragedy which permeates everyday life by doing comedy. Miller, best known for starring in Silicon Valley, the Deadpool series, and the How to Train Your Dragon series, will perform three times through Sunday at Hyena's Dallas.

Sunday, April 4

Easter Feasts

Whether you're enjoying Easter brunch at a restaurant or taking it to-go, there are plenty of options for groups of every size. You'll find our master list of Dallas-area restaurants serving Easter meals here.