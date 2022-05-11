Mini-golf chain with nightclub vibe from London to open in Addison

A fancy new mini-golf venue with food and drink is coming to Dallas: Puttshack, described as an upscale, tech-infused mini golf experience with global food and drink, will open a location at the increasingly buzzy Village on the Parkway, at 5100 Belt Line Rd. in Addison.

According to a release, it'll be the second in Texas and is opening in Summer 2023.

The Addison location will have 28,000 square feet across a two-story space, with four tech-driven mini golf courses, and a high-energy, upscale nightclub vibe.

Puttshack was founded in London where it has four locations, and uses a high-tech system for scoring, promising that they've "thrown out the old rules, paper scorecards, and pencils." Aren't the little pencils and paper scorecards part of the fun?

They've since opened two locations in the U.S., in Atlanta and Chicago in 2021, and more locations are opening this summer in Boston, Miami, Denver, Houston, Scottsdale, St. Louis, Pittsburgh, and Nashville. All of your sortof second-tier cities.

Their website has tips on "how-to-play" — see, this is the other problem with dispensing with the pencils and scorecards, is that you need a how-to on putt-putt — with screens that guide you through the game. You put your ball on a black circle, and wait for a green light to give it a putt.

But this is good: Each ball is imbued with its owner profile, so the ball can be tracked. To combat cheating. You know how people get with putt-putt.

There are nine holes in each game, and games are estimated to last 30 minutes.

The "nightclub vibe" seems to consist of neon-ish lights, versus the wilting sunlight atmosphere of an outdoor putt-putt place. It's also totally allowed to drink during play, with tables at each hole to set your drink.

The menu consists of eclectic shareable and street-food dishes such as lamb skewers, poutine, crab dip, shiitake mushroom potsticker, meatballs, charcuterie, flatbreads, salads, burgers, and sandwiches including a Hatch chile cheeseburger and an “Atlanta hot” sandwich which you can get with chicken or mushroom. There are lots of vegan options.

Their CMO is Susan Walmesley, who was previously VP Sales and Marketing at Dallas-based Topgolf. A little entertainment-golf-world poaching. She calls Dallas "a key market" for Puttshack, while the company's Global CFO & UK President Logan Powell promises that the Dallas location will be a unique, high-energy space with multiple floors and brand-new features.

"We are excited to welcome Puttshack and bring a novel mini golf experience as the first of several exciting changes coming to Village at the Parkway," says Jason Jones, Manager of VOP Partners, LLC, the owners of the center, in a statement. "Puttshack will be an ideal complement to our growing roster of premium retailers and deliver a one-of-a-kind entertainment and dining option to the Addison community and greater Dallas metropolitan area."