DFW science museum and planetarium finally reopen after 14 months of setbacks

The Fort Worth Museum of Science and History will open its doors once again on Friday, June 25 after a series of setbacks have kept it closed for much of the past 14 months.

Like everything else, the museum closed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It had plans to open in July 2020 that were pushed back a month due a high number of COVID-19 cases. Even then, the museum was only open on Saturdays and Sundays until another spike forced the complete closure of public hours for the museum in December 2020. And the brutal winter storm in February 2021 caused water damage from broken pipes, keeping them closed longer than anticipated.

According to a release, upon reopening, the museum will unveil several new and reimagined experiences that they have been working on throughout the closure.

In June, they will launch the Current Science Studio, a brand-new 2,500 square-foot exhibit sponsored by a $255,000 grant from Facebook. The new exhibit space will be anchored by Science On a Sphere, a giant global display system suspended from the ceiling developed by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Additionally, the museum will reopen the Children’s Museum, Noble Planetarium, Cattle Raisers Museum, DinoLabs, DinoDig, and the Heritage Gallery. The Omni Theater will remain closed indefinitely due to the water damage.

There will be a reopening preview for members of the museum on June 19 and 20 prior to the public reopening on June 25. The museum will then be open on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 am-5 pm, and on Sundays from 12-5 pm. Weekdays will be reserved for the museum’s Little Scholars Program.

The museum will continue to observe current public health and safety guidelines, including a mask requirement for all visitors, regardless of vaccination status.