North Texas museum damaged after water pipes burst in cold weather

Areas of the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History suffered damage due to water from broken pipes and sprinklers caused by record low temperatures, the museum announced in a February 17 statement.

Water from the burst pipes flooded the Museum School, the Academy of Digital Learning Laboratory, the Museum store, parts of DinoLabs, and offices.

“Our Museum experienced this once-in-a-generation event with significant flooding,” said Dr. Doug Roberts, chief public engagement officer at the museum, in the statement. “The staff in the building jumped into action to stop the water and save equipment from damage, but it is going to take a long time to clean up.”

The museum has been closed to daily visitors since January 2, although it had been holding limited educational programs and other learning opportunities. No students were in the building at the time and no collections items were harmed.

The staff is still trying to determine the extent of the damage and salvage as much as possible. The museum staff is working to get things back in order so that all educational programs can resume.

Anyone who would like to help the museum can donate at buy.fwmuseum.org/donate/contribute2.