Home » Entertainment
Museum news

North Texas museum damaged after water pipes burst in cold weather

North Texas museum damaged after water pipes burst in cold weather

By
February 2021 water damage at Fort Worth Museum of Science and History
The Fort Worth Museum of Science and History has a mess on its hands. Photo courtesy of Fort Worth Museum of Science and History

Areas of the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History suffered damage due to water from broken pipes and sprinklers caused by record low temperatures, the museum announced in a February 17 statement.

Water from the burst pipes flooded the Museum School, the Academy of Digital Learning Laboratory, the Museum store, parts of DinoLabs, and offices. 

“Our Museum experienced this once-in-a-generation event with significant flooding,” said Dr. Doug Roberts, chief public engagement officer at the museum, in the statement. “The staff in the building jumped into action to stop the water and save equipment from damage, but it is going to take a long time to clean up.”

The museum has been closed to daily visitors since January 2, although it had been holding limited educational programs and other learning opportunities. No students were in the building at the time and no collections items were harmed.

The staff is still trying to determine the extent of the damage and salvage as much as possible. The museum staff is working to get things back in order so that all educational programs can resume.

Anyone who would like to help the museum can donate at buy.fwmuseum.org/donate/contribute2.

Read These Next
Windmills texas
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's top 5 excuses to blame for the power outage
News_Tap Water_Dec 09
Another Dallas-Fort Worth city issues boil water notice for residents
Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center
Warming centers open to provide relief from the brutal cold in DFW