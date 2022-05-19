These are the 14 best things to do in Dallas this weekend

It may seem like we're repeating ourselves, but it's another big weekend in and around Dallas. There will be concerts from a bunch of well-known bands and musicians, including at a popular local festival. You can also see three popular comedians, two new local theater productions, a celebration of a local comedy institution, and more.

Below are the best ways to spend your precious free time this weekend. Want more options? Lucky for you, we have a much longer list of the city's best events.

Thursday, May 19

Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents "Prokofiev Concerto No. 1"

The latest concert from the Dallas Symphony Orchestra will be "Prokofiev Concerto No. 1," featuring conductor Gemma New and pianist Alexander Gavrylyuk. Selections for concert, which will have three performances through Sunday at Meyerson Symphony Center, will include Aaron Jay Kernis' Musica Celestis, and Prokofiev's Concerto No. 1, and Romeo and Juliet: Suite.

Phoebe Bridgers in concert

The spirit of independent rock will never truly die, and one of the musicians carrying on the tradition now is Phoebe Bridgers. Her 2017 debut album, Stranger in the Alps, put her on the map with both critics and fellow musicians, allowing her to work with Conor Oberst, Fiona Apple, Taylor Swift, Kid Cudi, and others. She'll play at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving in support of her sophomore album, 2020's Punisher.

Friday, May 20

Wildflower! Arts and Music Festival

The annual Wildflower! Arts and Music Festival will include live performances by national, regional, and local bands, including headliners Collective Soul, American Authors, Toadies, Neon Tree, and The Wailers. The festival, taking place through Sunday in Galatyn Park in Richardson, also includes a Singer Songwriter contest, the family friendly WF! Kids, the WF! Eats, the WF! Marketplace and Performers Row, a Battle of the Bands contest, the Budding Talent Competition, and the Art Guitar Auction.

Dallas Black Dance Theatre presents Spring Celebration

The grand finale of Dallas Black Dance Theatre's 45th season celebration will feature the aerial duet What to Say? Notes on Echo and Narcissus, in which former DBDT dancer Jamal Story brings to life the heartbreak of the Greek tragedy of unrequited love. The performance, taking place on Friday and Saturday at Wyly Theatre, also includes the world premiere of Kameron N. Saunders' Black in Time, an amalgamation of ideas centered around black experience, history, and hope.

Improv Addison presents Jay Mohr

From performing stand-up comedy at the age of 16, landing his dream job on Saturday Night Live, launching his career with Tom Cruise in Jerry Maguire, appearing in over 200 episodes of network television and over 25 feature films alongside a plethora of Academy Award-winning actors, and hosting his own sports podcast, Jay Mohr has become a multimedia star. He'll perform stand up five times through Sunday at Improv Addison.

Daniel Tosh in concert

By design, comedian Daniel Tosh has fashioned a career that's been full of controversy. He's never been one to shy away from pushing the envelope when it comes to offensive jokes, and there have been a couple of notable instances where even he admitted he went too far. Best known for his Comedy Central clip show Tosh.0 that ended in 2020, Tosh will see what other buttons he can push in two performances at Majestic Theatre.

The Core Theatre presents Steel Magnolias

At Truvy’s beauty salon you can always get the best hair ‘do and the best gossip. A tight-knit group of Louisiana women gather regularly to bond, dish, and offer advice on everything from motherhood and marriage to tragedy and loss. All the characters in Steel Magnolias find their lives and relationships tested, but in the face of impossible decisions, their bonds with one another only strengthen. The production runs at The Core Theatre in Richardson through June 12.

The Classics Theatre Project presents Sex, Guns, and Vodka

In a work that remained untitled and went undiscovered until 1923, two decades after his death, Anton Chekhov turns a farcical eye to a Russian retelling of the story of Don Juan. The Chekhovian markings of wit, rich characterizations, and his thematic staples are aptly present in this tale of a new-to-town married schoolmaster and the bored provincial women who vie for his affection. The production will run through June 11 at Margo Jones Theatre at Magnolia Lounge.

Saturday, May 21

Perot Museum of Nature and Science presents “Becoming Jane: The Evolution of Dr. Jane Goodall”

In celebration of its 10th Anniversary, the Perot Museum of Nature and Science presents “Becoming Jane: The Evolution of Dr. Jane Goodall,” a special exhibition celebrating the world-renowned conservationist and ethologist. It explores Dr. Goodall’s life, from her early years as an intrepid young woman with a dream to learn about animals in Africa, to establishing herself as a renowned scientist in Gombe, Tanzania, to her present role as an activist and mentor for creating a better world for life on Earth. The exhibition will remain on display through September 5.

Nasher Sculpture Center presents "Lynda Benglis" opening day

Throughout her five-decades-long career, Lynda Benglis has created sculptures in a wide range of materials that explore the physicality of form and its effects on the viewer. For her exhibition at the Nasher, Benglis highlights three bodies of work in media as diverse as traditional bronze and decorative glitter. The exhibition will remain on display through September 18.

Theo Von: Return of the Rat

Comedian Theo Von grew up in the stray animal belt of southern Louisiana. He was a child there and became an adult slowly there. He can be seen and heard weekly on his podcasts, This Past Weekend and King and the Sting. Theo’s new comedy special, Regular People, is now streaming on Netflix. He'll perform two sets at Winspear Opera House on Saturday.

Four Day Weekend presents 25th Anniversary Retrospective

The critically acclaimed improvisational comedy troupe Four Day Weekend is commemorating its 25th anniversary with a one-night-only retrospective show featuring a champagne toast and after-party with the co-founding four cast members: David Ahearn, Frank Ford, Troy Grant, and David Wilk. The show will feature legacy cast sharing stories, videos, timelines, and favorite show elements. The retrospective will also take place at the original Fort Worth location on Friday night.

Sunday, May 22

Smokey Robinson in concert

Counting his time with his breakout group, The Miracles, Smokey Robinson has been entertaining the masses with his distinctive voice for over 60 years — quite the feat for a man who's 82 years old. His biggest hits, like "The Tracks of My Tears," "I Second That Emotion," and "The Tears of a Clown," came with The Miracles, and they resonate to this day. He'll play a special concert at Winspear Opera House.

Monday, May 23

The MixTape Tour: New Kids on the Block

Nostalgia for the '80s and '90s will be in full effect when New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue get together for this concert at American Airlines Center. You may think all of these acts are stuck in a certain time, but headliners NKOTB released an EP, Thankful, in 2017, while Astley released Beautiful Life and En Vogue released Electric Café, both in 2018. (Note: The concert was moved from Sunday to Monday due to the Mavericks' playoff game.)