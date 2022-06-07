Demi Lovato starts over with big new tour coming to Dallas-Fort Worth

Pop singer Demi Lovato, who grew up in Dallas, is going on tour around North and South America this fall, and will finish up with a show in their hometown — at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving on November 6.

The tour, named Holy Fvck after Lovato's upcoming eighth studio album, will have 32 dates over the course of three months, officially kicking off on August 30 in São Paulo, Brazil. In addition to the concert in Irving, they will also play in Houston on November 3. DEAD SARA will be the opening act in both Irving and Houston.

This will be Lovato's first time playing in the Dallas area since their 2018 concert at American Airlines Center. In the time since, they released the 2021 album Dancing with the Devil... the Art of Starting Over and will release their new album, Holy Fvck, on August 19.

It is also Lovato's first time touring since undergoing a major personal change, announcing in May 2021 that they are gender non-binary and will be using the pronouns they/them/their from now on.

“I’m so excited to get back on the road after four years without touring, and even longer since I’ve toured in South America,” said Lovato in a statement. “We’re working so hard to deliver an incredible show for all my fans and I can’t wait to see them in person to celebrate this new music.”

Tickets and VIP packages will go on sale at 10 am Friday, June 10 at demilovato.com. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets from 12 pm Tuesday, June 7 to 10 pm Thursday, June 9 through the Citi Entertainment program.