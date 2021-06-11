Final chapter for Barnes & Noble store at North Dallas shopping center

A North Dallas bookstore is closing this weekend, after 15 years: The Barnes & Noble located at Preston Royal Village will close for good, due to an inability to come to terms with the landlord.

According to a staffer, the store's final day is Sunday June 13.

"Barnes & Noble couldn't come to an agreement on a year lease, so this store is closing permanently — not moving," the staffer said, and a May 1 statement from the company said, "We were unable to reach a commercial agreement with our landlord to keep the store open. We have truly enjoyed serving our customers for the past 15 years."

They've put all their merchandise on sale, and that includes 50 percent off books and 75 percent off gifts, toys, and games.

The landlord is Edens, which has owned the Preston Royal Shopping Center since 2014.

When the Barnes & Noble opened in 2006, it was considered somewhat of a curiosity because the chain already had a location fairly close-by on Northwest Highway, across from NorthPark Center. Also the store was opening right across from an extremely popular Borders bookstore.

But Barnes & Noble held its own with a better cafe and kids' section, amenities that proved popular with the neighborhood.

Edens has added a number of new retailers to the center, including an Eatzi's and a Shake Snack.

They've also had at least one other dispute with another tenant: Snap Kitchen, which closed six DFW locations abruptly in November 2020, including the one at Preston Royal. One week later, Edens filed a lawsuit against Snap Kitchen.

According to the B&N staffer, all employees will be able to transfer to any of the other dozen-plus locations in the DFW area, including Plano, Dallas, Frisco, Garland, Lewisville, Hurst, Arlington, Southlake, Denton, and Fort Worth.