The official list of top 4th of July events and fireworks around Dallas-Fort Worth in 2022

While Fourth of July celebrations never truly stopped during the pandemic, adjusting to socially-distant or virtual models, the number of events noticeably decreased. But with all restrictions now gone by the wayside, 2022 is packed to the gills with events all over Dallas-Fort Worth, including the return of a few that had been on hiatus until now.

Below are the biggest and best Fourth of July celebrations taking place this year all around the Dallas-Fort Worth area, in chronological order.

Friday, June 24

City of Colleyville presents Stars & Guitars

It may seem weird to celebrate the Fourth of July a full 10 days before the date, but Colleyville does things a bit different. The city’s annual patriotic celebration will feature food trucks; attractions like face painting, balloon and caricature artists, and more on the south lawn at Colleyville City Park. There will also be a free concert by country star Joe Nichols and a fireworks show.

Saturday, June 25

Market Street Allen USA Celebration

Hot on Colleyville's heels is Allen, with the the annual Market Street Allen USA Celebration at the appropriately-named Celebration Park. The event will feature food trucks; live musical performances by The Spazmatics, The United States Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team, Gabi Mantecon, and Professor D.; and a spectacular fireworks finale.

Saturday, July 2

The Colony presents Liberty by the Lake

Moving on to events actually taking place on Fourth of July weekend, The Colony will celebrate the birth of America’s freedom at the 25th Annual Liberty By The Lake festival. They'll kick off the celebration in the morning with the Liberty 5K/10K/1M race at Stewart Creek Park, followed by the Independence Day Parade at 11:30 am, and ending with a concert, food vendors, rides, and fireworks starting at 6 pm at The Colony Five Star Complex.

Klyde Warren Park presents Independence Day Celebration

At Klyde Warren Park's Independence Day Celebration, guests can sample goodies from a variety of vendors, enjoy patriotic tunes, and participate in other fun family activities. The event will end with a fireworks display.

City of Carrollton presents Independence Day Fireworks Display

Unlike events in other cities, the city of Carrollton is cutting right to the chase and giving people what they really want — fireworks. For the 15-minute fireworks show over Josey Ranch Lake, viewers are encouraged to watch from surrounding neighborhoods or from one of the available parking areas. There will be no on-site event, but viewing from the grassy area around the site is allowed.

Sunday, July 3

Light Up Arlington and Arlington Independence Day Parade

Arlington's Fourth of July celebration is a two-day affair. On Sunday is Light Up Arlington around Arlington Music Hall, featuring festivities like children's activities and live music from 4-10:30 pm, with the free fireworks display set to begin at 9:50 pm. On Monday is the the Arlington Independence Day Parade, the oldest event in Arlington and one of the largest 4th of July parades in Texas.

Firewheel Town Center presents Star Spangled Spectacular

In collaboration with the City of Garland, Firewheel Town Center will celebrate the nation’s independence with the Star Spangled Spectacular event, making its return after being canceled the past two years. There will be family fun activities from 4-8 pm; food trucks until 9 pm; and Main Stage Entertainment, featuring High Definition Band, from 7-9 pm. The night will end with a 22-minute fireworks display.

Lone Star Park presents Lone Stars & Stripes Fireworks Festival

Visitors can take in a few horse races before settling in for fireworks at Lone Star Park's annual Lone Stars & Stripes Fireworks Festival. The event in Grand Prairie, taking place on both Sunday and Monday, will feature live music with Vegas Stars, family fun activities, and a 20-minute fireworks show choreographed to music taking place shortly after the last live race.

Addison Kaboom Town

The Town of Addison hosts one of the most impressive and unique Independence Day celebrations around, featuring the Addison Airport Airshow and a 25-minute fireworks display, simulcast on Star 102.1 FM. New at Addison Circle Park will be the Caliber Auto Care Splash Zone, where visitors can cool off with a variety of inflatable waterslides, as well as an obstacle course and a giant zip line. There will be music in the park from the Razzmajazz Dixieland Jazz Band, the Walton Stout Band and the Jordan Kahn Orchestra, who will also perform after the fireworks.

City of Keller presents Keller Lights

One of the newer Fourth of July celebrations in the area is Keller Lights, taking place for the second time at Keller Town Hall. The event will feature will feature performances by Rob Brooks, Ben Hatton, and the Keller Area Youth Jazz Orchestra, a hot dog-eating contest, and fireworks to end the night.

Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra presents Concerts in the Garden: July 4th Celebration

The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra's three-weekend Concerts in the Garden series will come to an end with their two-night July 4th Celebration on Sunday and Monday. Guest will hear favorite patriotic songs and marches in the Independence Day celebration at Fort Worth Botanic Garden, which offers one of the best fireworks displays in the area.

Sensory Sensitive Independence Day Celebration at The Sound at Cypress Waters

At this North Dallas destination, they're replacing traditional fireworks with a colorful patriotic laser light show at dark. The celebration will take place at the Rogers-O’Brien Amphitheater and will provide a fun and safe alternative to people and pets who deal with noise sensitivity. The event will also feature calming zones for those who need to take a break from activity and sensory-friendly patriotic props. The event will run 6-10 pm, and will include a concert by Chicago tribute band Windy City, animal education from Creature Teacher, picnics on the lawn, face painting, balloon artist, and more.

Monday, July 4

City of Irving presents Sparks & Stripes

We finally get to events on the Fourth of July with the City of Irving's Sparks & Stripes event. It's actually two events in one, as it will feature a parade, reception with free watermelon slices, and music from Josh Gilbert in the morning in the Heritage District, followed by a festival featuring fireworks and live music by Ashmore and Downtown Fever starting at 6 pm at Levy Event Plaza.

Dallas Heritage Village presents Old-Fashioned Fourth

During Dallas Heritage Village's Old-Fashioned Fourth, visitors can break out their bikes, trikes, and scooters for the All-Join-In Parade. There will be games and fun for the whole family, including slides, games, crafts, tattoos, face painting, a tiny train, and Kona Ice. They'll also have food trucks, local vendors, and East Dallas 4-H selling apple pie. The event will raise money for Vogel Alcove.

Granbury's Hometown 4th of July Festival

Granbury's Hometown 4th of July Festival features a morning parade beginning at Granbury High School and ending around the downtown square. During the day, artisan vendors will be set up around the courthouse in the historic downtown. Around 9:45 pm, the fireworks are shot off over the lake, directly behind the Pearl Street Bridge, and can be seen all over Granbury.

City of McKinney presents Red, White, and BOOM!

The City of McKinney celebrates the Fourth of July at Red, White and BOOM! The day kicks off with a hometown parade and the Yankee Doodle block party in Historic Downtown McKinney. The evening festivities resume at 6 pm at the McKinney Soccer Complex at Craig Ranch with music, food, kids’ activities, a concert, and a fireworks display.

Frisco Freedom Fest

The Frisco Freedom Fest kicks off with Party in the Plaza at Simpson Plaza at City Hall, featuring an array of activities, including the Children’s Expo; a Community Stage featuring local entertainers; Hometown Hero Exhibit showcasing the police and fire departments; the Taste of Frisco with Frisco restaurants serving some of their most popular menu items; and the Patriotic Vendor Village. The event comes to a close with one of the largest fireworks finales in the area, following the conclusion of the FC Dallas match versus Inter Miami CF at Toyota Stadium.

Red, White & Groove Starring Old 97's

Dallas originals Old 97’s are throwing an epic Fourth of July party at the AT&T Discovery District in downtown Dallas, featuring performances by Summer Dean & Matt Hillyer, followed by Nikki Lane and Devon Gilfillian. It will also offer yard games, drink specials at nearby Jaxon Beer Garden, and a digital fireworks show on the large media wall as Old 97's performs.

Fair Park Fourth

After two years off, Fair Park Fourth will return for another year of community, fun, and fireworks. The event will feature hands-on activities for kids, local market vendors, live music from the United States Air Force Band, entertainment, food trucks, and other concession offerings. In addition to the fun-filled activations for all, Fair Park Fourth will light the sky with a spectacular firework show. Guests can experience the show from inside the iconic Cotton Bowl Stadium or across Fair Park.

Castle Hills presents July 4th Freedom Festival

The annual July 4th Freedom Festival at Castle Hills Village Shops & Plaza in Lewisville is a community tradition for more than 20 years. The event will feature activities such as bounce houses, carnival games, music, and more. Concessions will be available for purchase from several Village Shops’ restaurants and several food trucks. The highlight of the evening, a fireworks show, will start at dusk.

Fort Worth's Fourth

Fort Worthians can celebrate Independence Day with an evening of festival food, drinks, live music, and the largest fireworks show in North Texas. Attendees are encouraged to enter the festival grounds at Panther Island Pavilion as early as 6 pm for the fireworks show to claim a spot. The public is allowed to bring their own tube and float from 6-8 pm. At 8 pm, the water will be cleared before dark. At 9:30 pm, the Fort Worth sky will be lit up with a 29-minute fireworks show.

City of Plano presents All American 4th

At the City of Plano's All American 4th at Collin College, there will be a vendor market, static parade floats from Rotary Clubs of Plano, and a free kids’ zone. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. The fireworks begin at 9:30 pm, with music simulcast on 97.5 KLAK.

City of Grapevine presents 40th Annual July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza

The day's final event is a fireworks-only affair. Visitors can celebrate America’s birthday at the 40th Annual July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza, complete with spectacular fireworks set to patriotic music. Viewing locations include some of Grapevine’s lakeside parks and are subject to change. Parking or entry fees may apply.