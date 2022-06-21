Outdoor amphitheater at Grandscape in The Colony gets official name

A Dallas-area arena has been given an official AKA sponsored name: The outdoor amphitheater at Grandscape in The Colony will now be called Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Stage & Lawn at Grandscape.

According to a release, Grandscape formed a partnership with Molson Coors, which manufactures Topo Chico's hard seltzer, for naming rights to the live entertainment venue.

Grandscape opened in April 2021, and has hosted hundreds of live events including concerts, fitness series, and festivals. But all this time, the venue has been nameless, not only without an identity but also bereft of a product sponsor.

Finally, at last, concertgoers can now leave after a night at Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Stage & Lawn at Grandscape instilled with a thirst for something bubbly and refreshing yet with a 4.7 percent ABV.

In the annals of concert venue naming sagas, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Stage & Lawn at Grandscape is not quite on the level of, say, a Starplex. Nothing, not even The Theatre at Grand Prairie, which has had its own noble series of renamings, can compete with the naming history of the Starplex.

But surely it's a start. Surely, one can imagine oneself saying, "Hey there's a concert at the Topo Chico, let's go."

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer will also be the sponsor of Grandscape's Sounds of Summer concert series, which features weekly performances on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend. Concerts are free, but there will be Molson-sponsored VIP seat upgrades offered several times a month during the concert series.

Grandscape President Jeff Lind says in a statement that they're excited to welcome Molson Coors as a sponsor.

This will manifest itself in Topo Chico Hard Seltzer branding elements, as well as more Molson Coors products throughout the year, including special events, product tastings, and activations with other Molson Coors brands.

Molson Coors will operate the partnership in coordination with local beverage distributor Andrews Distributing, who will also have a presence with on-site special events.

Topo Chico has significantly increased its profile since it was acquired by Coca-Cola in 2017, including sponsoring events such as CultureMap's annual Tastemaker Awards. They launched the spiked Topo Chico Hard Seltzer in 2021.