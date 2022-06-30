These are the 9 best things to do in Dallas this 4th of July weekend

While Fourth of July fireworks and events will be the main attraction this long weekend, there will be plenty of other great entertainment. On tap are two local theater productions, a trio of concerts featuring musicians of varying degrees of popularity, the start of another immersive art exhibition, two comedians with an international perspective, and a chorale with something to say.

Below are the best ways to spend your precious free time this weekend. Want more options? Lucky for you, we have a much longer list of the city's best events.

Thursday, June 30

Outcry Youth Theatre presents The Spongebob Musical

The stakes are higher than ever in this dynamic stage musical, as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. The power of optimism really can save the world. Outcry Youth Theatre will present the production at Addison Conference and Theatre Centre through Sunday.

The Lords of 52nd Street in concert

The Lords of 52nd Street, featuring Richie Cannata, Liberty Devitto, and Russell Javors, aided in the creation of some of Billy Joel’s hit records, including Turnstiles, The Stranger, 52nd Street, Glass Houses, and Songs in the Attic. They'll perform a variety of hits from those albums in this special concert at Eisemann Center for the Performing Arts in Richardson.

Friday, July 1

Immersive Monet & The Impressionists

By Massimiliano Siccardi, creator of the original Immersive Van Gogh, Immersive Monet & The Impressionists is a tantalizing exploration of vibrant colors on a jaw-dropping scale. In pursuit of the ever-elusive effects of light and movement, Impressionists captured both the transient nature of beauty, and the timeless beauty of nature. The immersive exhibition features everything from Monet’s celebrated water lilies to Degas’ graceful dancers and more. The exhibition takes place through at least September 11 at Lighthouse Dallas.

Hyena's presents Ku Egenti

Ku Egenti is a Nigerian comedian, producer, and talk show host whose stand up comedy is observational humor mixed with a Nigerian flavor. He just released his second comedy album in five years, titled Kutastrophe. He'll perform four times through Saturday at Hyena's Comedy Club in Dallas.

Improv Addison presents Sheng Wang

Sheng Wang is a comedian, actor, and writer originally from Houston. He has toured with Ali Wong and was a featured stand-up on HBO’s 2 Dope Queens special. Sheng also wrote for the ABC show Fresh Off the Boat. He'll perform five times through Sunday at Improv Addison.

Fleet Foxes in concert

Indie rockers Fleet Foxes are one of those bands who have received consistent critical acclaim but have yet to break through to the mainstream. Coming out of the Seattle area, they released their debut self-titled album in 2008, and followed that up with two albums in 2011 and 2017 which both reached the top 10 on the Billboard 200. They'll play at The Factory in Deep Ellum in support of their fourth album, 2020's Shore.

Saturday, July 2

Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson & Family and more

The Outlaw Music Festival will make a stop in Dallas, featuring performances by Willie Nelson & Family, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Brothers Osborne, Charley Crockett, Steve Earle & The Dukes, and Allison Russell. The 89-year-old Nelson recently released his 98th album, A Beautiful Time. The festival-style event takes place at Dos Equis Pavilion.

Turtle Creek Chorale presents Let Us March On!

Featuring choral works from a wide range of composers and artists of color, Turtle Creek Chorale presents a thought-provoking concert to inspire racial unity, reckoning, and hope. Utilizing male chorus, orchestra, and actors, the concert features the world premiere of Dreamland: Tulsa, 1921, telling the story of the Greenwood neighborhood of the Tulsa Race Massacre and acknowledging the efforts still needed to achieve a brighter future for people of color in our communities. Performances will take place on both Saturday and Sunday at the Meyerson Symphony Center.

Cara Mía Theatre presents Teatro en Fuga Festival

Cara Mía Theatre's Teatro en Fuga Festival continues with Fantazmx by Hector Cantu, writer of the nationally syndicated comic strip Baldo. In the style of a graphic novel, Fantazmx introduces viewers to Polo, who comes back home from college and finds himself caught in a power struggle for his barrio. Up against the city’s corrupt mayor and police, he is ready to do almost anything to protect his family and friends. When his options run out, Polo is left with only two options — to take his place among his family’s ancestral lineage as a superhero or let his enemies steal his supernatural birthright. The performance will be at Latino Cultural Center.