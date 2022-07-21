Dallas Cowboys get into the dating game via nonjudgmental Jigsaw app

The Dallas Cowboys are expanding into an unexpected realm: dating. In what a release calls the first NFL partnership with a dating app, they've paired up with Jigsaw Dating, an app founded in 2016 in the U.K.

Dubbed the "anti-superficial" dating app, Jigsaw's mission is to provide an alternative to the usual dating app experience in which people make snap judgments based on looks by first emphasizing user personality and traits. Photos of your face are covered by a digital jigsaw puzzle, which falls away as you message your matches.

Jigsaw CEO and co-founder Alex Durrant says in a statement that they're trying to improve the dating app world.

"Jigsaw was born out of frustration with regular dating apps, where it’s all about looks," Durrant says. "And we know people agree with us – two thirds of single Americans are sick of being judged primarily on their looks, and 7 out of 10 think the dating app experience is shallow and superficial, and want a better experience. Great dates are about chemistry and how well you gel. If you only judge on whether someone is hot in their photos, you can miss out on hidden magic — or be sorely disappointed."

The company got a big investment in 2021 of $3.7 million to help it expand into the U.S.

Durrant says they're "super-happy" to partner with the Dallas Cowboys. Please stand by for a forced comparison of dating and the Cowboys.

"We're the perfect match as we're both about bringing people together for exciting experiences in a safe and inclusive space," Durrant says. "Jigsaw is all about the excitement of discovering a new person through great conversations and dates; with the Cowboys, it’s the passion for the sport and the thrill of connection on game day."

They're launching with a sweepstakes for people to win a Cowboys date night with a VIP experience at the Cowboys vs. Seattle game on August 26. It includes:

Two tickets to the Cowboys vs Seahawks Preseason game on Friday, Aug. 26

(2) Two Pregame & Postgame Field Passes

All-Inclusive Food & Beverage Access

$250 Visa Gift Card

$250 Pro Shop Gift Card

Transportation to and from AT&T Stadium

Fans can enter the sweepstakes at www.dallascowboys.com/fans/jigsaw-dating/2022/.

"This is just the start of many special experiences we’ll be offering to daters — we’ll even be attempting to break a world record together later this year," Durrant says.

Jigsaw first entered Texas last year when it launched in Austin, and is coming to the rest of Texas in early September. Join the waitlist at join.jigsaw.co.