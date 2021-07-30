All of Arlington's a stage for new Ramblin' Roads Music Festival plugging in this fall

Live music will fill the airwaves of Arlington when the first-ever Ramblin' Roads Music Festival takes over the city the first weekend of October.

The three-day palooza, October 1-3, will take place just about everywhere there's a stage in Arlington: Levitt Pavilion, Arlington Music Hall, Texas Live, and more than 15 more venues, big and small.

Fans of rock, jazz, blues, Americana, Tejano, and country will find a concert that suits their musical taste, organizers say in a release.

Taking the stage will be artists William Clark Green, Mike Ryan, Bobby Pulido, La Original Sonora Dinamita, Jamestown Revival, Monica Saldivar, Gene Watson, Grupo Control, Shaker Hymns, Dan Cavanaugh and Remy Le Boeuf, Big Ass Brass Band, Tatiana Mayfield, Grupo Feroz, Catie Offerman, Jesse Stratton, and more to be announced.

Special events will include a Sunday Gospel Brunch with The Franklin Imagine Group at The Sanford House; Jazz in the Park at Levitt Pavilion; and “Start the Journey” Youth Voice Competition at Arlington Music Hall.

Beyond concerts, there'll also be a classic car show, an urban artisan market, and numerous special events and promotions at Arlington-area bars and restaurants, including Maverick’s Sports Grill, Grease Monkey Burger Shop & Social House, J. Gilligan’s Bar & Grill, Create Arlington, Legal Draft Beer Co., Old School Pizza Tavern, Inclusion Coffee, Cartel Taco Bar, 4 Kahunas Tiki Lounge, Hooligan’s Pub, Hershey’s Palace, On Tap, Hurtado Barbecue, Growl Records, and Urban Alchemy.

All events will take place rain or shine, organizers say. Proceeds will benefit the continued renewal of downtown Arlington.

Tickets for single events, full-day passes, and all-weekend passes range from $45-$250. Special group ticket packages are also available. Children up to 6 years old are free with an adult ticket holder; kids 7-12 are required to purchase a single-day or three-day pass at half the price of a regular-priced ticket; and anyone age 13 and up is required to purchase a full-priced ticket.

Tickets are now on sale. For a complete schedule, tickets, and more information, visit the event website.