These are the 12 best things to do in Dallas this weekend

No matter what kind of music you like, this weekend around Dallas is guaranteed to offer something for you. It features nine separate concerts, several of them with huge stars, with genres including rap, rock, country, jazz, and more. If you prefer something more low-key, two new local theater productions are starting their runs, and a big-name comedian is making a rare appearance.

Below are the best ways to spend your precious free time this weekend. Want more options? Lucky for you, we have a much longer list of the city's best events.

Thursday, August 18

Kevin Gates in concert

Rapper Kevin Gates is a rising star in the hip hop genre. After years of self-releasing mixtapes, the Louisiana native finally started getting some nationwide attention in 2012, leading to a record deal with Atlantic Records. It was a wise investment, as each of his first three albums have reached the top 10 on the Billboard 200 charts. Gates will play at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving in support of his new album, Khaza.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents Madeleine Peyroux

Jazz singer-songwriter Madeleine Peyroux has had a compelling journey in the music industry. Eight albums and 22 years since her debut, Dreamland, Peyroux continues to challenge the confines of jazz, venturing into the fertile fields of contemporary music with unfading curiosity. She'll play a special one-night-only concert at the Meyerson Symphony Center.

Friday, August 19

Echo & The Bunnymen in concert

The English band Echo & The Bunnymen may have a funny name, but they've had a long and interesting history. Debuting in 1980, they did well in the UK and developed a cult following in the United States. The departure of lead singer Ian McCulloch and death of drummer Pete de Freitas led to their breakup, but they reformed in 1996 and have gone on to release seven more albums. They'll play at House of Blues Dallas as part of their 40th anniversary tour.

The Lumineers in concert

Folk rock group the Lumineers came to prominence in 2012 on the heels of the success of Mumford & Sons, gaining tons of fans with songs like "Ho Hey." They've released three more albums since their debut, including the recently-released Brightside, all of which reached the top 10 on the Billboard 200. They'll play at American Airlines Center with support from opening act James Bay.

Jason Aldean in concert

You can't get any bigger than Jason Aldean in country music. He had six straight albums reach No. 1 on the Billboard Country charts, and either No. 1 or No. 2 on the Billboard 200 charts, throughout the 2010s. He's also a three-time winner of Entertainer of the Year at the ACM Awards, and he was given the ACM Dick Clark Artist of the Decade Award at the 2019 ACM Awards. He'll play at Dos Equis Pavilion in support of his new album, Georgia.

Improv Arlington presents Rob Schneider

Rob Schneider is an accomplished actor, comedian, screenwriter and director. A stand-up comic and veteran of the award-winning NBC sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live, Schneider has gone on to a successful career in films and television, and continues to hone his stand-up comedy craft. Schneider’s first Netflix comedy special, Asian Momma, Mexican Kids, premiered in 2020. He'll perform five times through Sunday at Improv Arlington.

Theatre Arlington presents Biloxi Blues

Theatre Arlington presents Biloxi Blues, the second in Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Neil Simon’s trilogy. When we meet Eugene Jerome, he is coping with adolescence in 1930s Brooklyn. He goes on to become a young army recruit during WWII, going through basic training and learning about life and love along with some harsher lessons, while stationed at boot camp in Biloxi, Mississippi in 1943. The production runs through September 4.

Uptown Players presents The Little Dog Laughed

The Uptown Players 2022 season will close with Douglas Carter Beane’s 2006 heartfelt drama, The Little Dog Laughed. Mitchell, an up-and-coming actor, and Diane, his agent/producer, pretend to be a couple to avoid negative press about Mitchell’s homosexuality. The plan works until Mitchell falls for Alex, a young male prostitute, who changes Mitchell’s views about relationships and convinces him to love, much to the dismay of Diane, who tries desperately to avoid a scandal. The production runs through August 28 at Kalita Humphreys Theater.

Saturday, August 20

Whataburger Fest featuring Flatland Cavalry

Whataburger Fest will feature headlining performances from country music bands Flatland Cavalry, American Aquarium, and William Beckman. Fans can also attend a non-ticketed pre-party at the Texas Lottery Plaza Stage, featuring Aaron Copeland, and a post-event show featuring Alex Aguilar. The main concert takes place at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving.

Odesza in concert

It is a true rarity for any act to play two nights in a row at Dos Equis Pavilion, but electronic duo Odesza is breaking that particular mold. The group made up of Harrison Mills and Clayton Knight has been at the top of the Billboard Dance charts since 2014, and their last two albums, including the new The Last Goodbye, have also gone high on the Billboard 200 charts. They'll perform on both Saturday and Sunday.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents An Evening with Lucia Micarelli

Best known for her collaborations with Josh Groban, Chris Botti, and classic rock band Jethro Tull, and for her role as Annie Talarico in the critically acclaimed HBO series Treme, Lucia Micarelli will present a performance that will flip from the likes of bluegrass to Led Zeppelin to Ravel to Tom Waits. She'll put on a one-night-only concert at Meyerson Symphony Center.

Monday, August 22

Mötley Crüe in concert with Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

Okay, technically Monday is no longer the weekend, especially since it's not even a holiday, but when you have a concert with as many big bands as this one, you have to include it. Hair metal was a dominant force in the 1980s thanks to bands like Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, and Poison, and the fact that they're all still playing is a minor miracle. Throw in Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, and you have a festival-style event that's guaranteed to rock hard. They'll all play at Globe Life Field in Arlington.