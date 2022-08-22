Sports legends tee off at opening of new PGA of America HQ in Frisco

The new home of the PGA of America opened its doors in Frisco, Texas on August 22 with a tee-off featuring PGA leaders and sports legends from the worlds of golf and football.

According to a release, PGA President Jim Richerson and PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh were joined by Dallas Cowboys Ed "Too Tall" Jones, Pro Football Hall of Famers Tony Dorsett and Drew Pearson, and LPGA and World Golf Hall of Famer Kathy Whitworth to hit the ceremonial first tee shots.

Situated on a 30-acre practice facility, the building will serve as HQ of the PGA Professional, part of a 660-acre PGA Frisco campus that will also include two 18-hole championship golf courses, a 510-room Omni Resort, a 30-acre practice facility, performance center, and modern clubhouse. Those are due to open in 2023.

The building features indoor golf training facilities including a chipping area, putting area, driving range simulators, and interior hitting bays with operable exterior walls for hitting out to the driving range.

According to Richerson, sustainability played a significant role in the design and construction; energy conservation efforts include daylight harvesting and LED lighting. Adolfson & Peterson Construction (AP) served as contractor in partnership with Cushman & Wakefield, which served as construction manager. Design firm Page was the architect.

The PGA Frisco campus is a public-private partnership that teams the PGA of America with Omni PGA Frisco Resort, LLC; the City of Frisco, as well as its Economic and Community Development Corporations; and the Frisco Independent School District.