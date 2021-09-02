These are the 11 best things to do in Dallas this Labor Day weekend

There will be a nice mix of big and small events in and around Dallas this weekend. On the big side will be visits from national stars like Marc Anthony, The Offspring, and Jeremy Piven, as well as a music festival. On the local side will be the opening of a new comedy club, two new theater projects, a symphony performing the score for a popular movie live, and more.

Below are the best ways to spend your precious free time this weekend.

Thursday, September 2

Dallas Comedy Club Grand Opening Week

Dallasites now have another option for some laughs with the grand opening of Dallas Comedy Club in Deep Ellum. The venue will celebrate their opening over the course of six days through Labor Day, with the entertainment lineup including stand-up, improv, open mics, live music, karaoke, and more. The club will welcome a different headliner every weekend going forward.

WaterTower Theatre presents A Raisin in the Sun

Lorraine Hansberry's Tony Award-winning drama tells the story of the Youngers, a black family living in Chicago in the 1950s, whose yearning for a piece of the American Dream includes moving to a modest home in a majority white community. This story about identity, justice, and moral responsibility: a story about an American family that remains as powerful and relevant today as it was 50 years ago. The production will run at WaterTower Theatre in Addison through September 12.

Four Day Weekend presents Comedy for the Internet Live

Comedy For The Internet launched during the Covid-19 pandemic, creating a funny haven and giving audiences something fresh and unexpected. This event at Four Day Weekend in Dallas will bring Comedy For The Internet to life, featuring favorite segments like “Animal Facts,” “Bernard and Jodie,” “Soap Puppera,” “The Mayor,” and never-before-seen characters.

Das Blümelein Project presents A Lily Among Thorns

Das Blümelein Project is a collaborative musical organization that breaks the barriers of accessibility, foreign language, elitism, and cultural misrepresentation associated with opera and classical music. They will premiere A Lily Among Thorns, a musical production of three song cycles. The themes and poetry in each of these vignettes focus on female empowerment and strength. Woven together through the collaboration of musicians, dancers, and other local creatives, each musical cycle is a different artistic exploration of women’s stories throughout history. The production, which is part of AT&T Performing Arts Center's Elevator Project, will be at Winspear Opera House through Saturday.

Friday, September 3

The Black Academy of Arts and Letters presents Riverfront Jazz Festival

The 4th annual Riverfront Jazz Festival, presented by the Black Academy of Arts and Letters, will feature performances by honorary chair Erykah Badu, as well as Terence Blanchard, Raheem Devaughn, Rick Braun, Jeffrey Osborne, Peabo Bryson, and more. The festival will take place through Sunday at Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center and around the AT&T Discovery District.

Improv Addison presents Jeremy Piven

You probably know Jeremy Piven from his role as Ari Gold on the HBO series Entourage or from any number of TV and movie parts over his 35 year career. But what you might not know is that he is on a quest to introduce his fans to an even funnier side with his stand-up comedy show. He'll perform four times through Saturday at Improv Addison.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents Coco Live in Concert

The animated favorite, Disney/Pixar's Coco, is reimagined with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra performing Michael Giacchino’s beautiful score live with multiple classical guitarists on stage, while the film is projected on the big screen. The heartwarming film follows aspiring young musician Miguel as he encounters unexpected adventures in the Land of the Dead. The concert will have three performances through Sunday at Meyerson Symphony Center.

Marc Anthony in concert

Marc Anthony was one of the few national acts to perform in Dallas in 2020, sneaking in a concert on February 28. The Latin music singer been breaking down the barrier between English language and Spanish language music for 30 years. He's only had a couple of crossover hits — 1999's "I Need to Know" and 2000's "You Sang to Me" — but he's maintained his popularity thanks to his connection with his Spanish-speaking fans. He'll perform at American Airlines Center.

Saturday, September 4

Shen Yun

Shen Yun comes to Richardson for a unique artistic vision expanding theatrical experience into a multi-dimensional, deeply moving journey. The production, which will have three performances through Sunday at Eisemann Center for the Performing Arts, will feature one of the world’s most ancient and richest dance systems, classical Chinese dance, along with dynamic animated backdrops and all-original orchestral works.

Sunday, September 5

Crow Museum of Asian Art presents Kana Harada: "Divine Spark" closing day

Sunday will be the final day to view "Divine Spark," which features new works created by Dallas-based artist Kana Harada, at the Crow Museum of Asian Art. During this time of a global pandemic, the exhibit embodies the artist’s wishes for a peaceful and bright future for all. In this exhibition, she continues to push sculpture, foam, and acrylic and watercolor painting to new heights in her practice.

KEGL's BFD with The Offspring & Chevelle

Lovers of rock and hard rock music will be able to let loose at KEGL's BFD on Sunday, which will be headlined by the '90s/early 2000s bands The Offspring and Chevelle. The festival-style show will also feature performances by P.O.D., Candlebox, MammothWVH, and Ayron Jones. The day-long event takes place at Dos Equis Pavilion.