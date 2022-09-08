CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs launches new world tour in Dallas-Fort Worth

Reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs will start a massive 2023 world tour in a place he clearly loves — Dallas-Fort Worth. The country superstar will open his tour with a show at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on March 25, 2023, according to a release.

The unnamed world tour will span 16 countries, including 16 stadiums across North America, but lucky DFW is the only Texas stop.

He'll be joined on tour by special guests Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry, and Brent Cobb.

Combs last played Dallas' American Airlines Center in November 2021 in support of his album What You See is What You Get. This will be his first headlining show at AT&T Stadium.

Combs' newest album, Growin’ Up, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart in June 2022. A member of the Grand Ole Opry and a 6-time CMA, 3-time ACM, 3-time Billboard Music Award-winner, Combs has skyrocketed to success with hits like "Crazy Beautiful," "Forever After All," and beer-romance songs "Cold Beer Calling My Name" and "Beer Never Broke My Heart."

On stage, Combs — rarely seen without a Red Solo Cup in his hand — is known for his drinking rituals before, during, and after performances.

After AT&T Stadium, tour stops will include Nashville’s Nissan Stadium and Kansas City’s GEHA Field, plus jaunts to Australia, New Zealand, U.K., Ireland, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Switzerland, and more.

The complete tour can be found here.

Tickets for the AT&T Stadium show will go on sale at 10 am Friday, September 16, at www.SeatGeek.com.