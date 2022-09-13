Adult-only Halloween pop-up with spooky cocktails haunts Dallas mansion

A spooky amusement with a national presence returns to Dallas just in time for Halloween: Called House of Spirit: A Haunted Cocktail Soiree, it's a Halloween-themed installation that'll temporarily set up shop in a Dallas mansion, only to disappear by November 1.

This is the second year that House of Spirits has visited Dallas, but it's bringing an elaborate new theme based on a real-life scenario, called Tale of Volkov Manor! as follows:

When the Vasiliev children came to live with their uncle, Doctor Grigor Volkov, they discovered the spirits of his former patients wandering the halls, as well as a malicious entity known as The Midnight Man. The characters and themes of House of Spirits: Volkov Manor are loosely based on real life inspirations, including the final days of Grigori Rasputin, the ancient god Veles, and other Slavic folktales throughout the centuries.

If you're not into those kinds of arcane details, let's cut to the amenities:

themed miniature craft cocktails

macabre magic

tarot readings

strange roaming specters

secret games

giant Ouija boards

The spooky pop-up will return to the Alexander Mansion at 4607 Ross Ave., a 12,500-square-foot estate built in 1904. The mansion is ordinarily home to the Dallas Woman's Forum, which rents out the space for events.

It starts early this year, debuting on September 16 and running through October 31.

The concept debuted in Los Angeles in 2019, then skipped 2020.

To participate more intensely, guests are encouraged to dress in time period fashion, costume, or elegant dress.

The event is for 21 and up, and includes four miniature cocktails inspired by a dearly departed spirit. Additional cocktails, beer, wine, non-alcoholic beverages, and food items will be available for purchase.

It's open Thursday-Friday with two shows at 6:30 pm and 9 pm; three shows on Saturday at 3:30 pm, 6:15 pm, and 9 pm; and three shows on Sunday 3 pm, 5:45 pm, and 8:30 pm.

Tickets start at $70, up $15 from last year. Depending on the type of ticket you buy, you get 4-5 miniature craft cocktails, and a French chocolate truffle pairing curated by a chocolate sommelier.