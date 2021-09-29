Dallas is one of 3 cities in the U.S. to host Haunted Cocktail Soirée

Dallas is fertile ground for spooky amusements, and now comes one from out of town: Called House of Spirits: Haunted Cocktail Soiree, it's a Halloween-themed installation that'll set up shop in a Dallas mansion.

A release describes the event as an "enchanted mystical party," where guests unknowingly partake in a strange ritual that brings the mansion's mysteries to life.

It'll be located at the Alexander Mansion at 4607 Ross Ave., a 12,500-square-foot estate built in 1904. The mansion is ordinarily home to the Dallas Woman's Forum, which rents out the space for events.

It'll debut on October 2 and run through November 6.

The release says the mansion and ballroom will be transformed in grim and gorgeous fashion. Attendees roam through various tableaus, including sinister séances, tarot readings, roaming specters, live music, hidden secret games, and giant Ouija boards.

Dallas is one of only three cities where the haunted tour will stop. The concept debuted in Los Angeles in 2019, then skipped 2020. With their 2021 return, they've expanded it to Dallas and New York. We're so cool, we're just like New York and El Lay, ha ha Austin and Portland and all you other so-called cool cities.

Each city has a theme. For Dallas, it's "the haunting tale of Molly and Francisco Vega, a young couple who lost their baby during childbirth."

"Francisco focuses his grief into art and begins a series of disturbing paintings, while Molly’s grief drives her to a much darker place. Loosely based on the life and artwork of famous Spanish painter Francisco Goya, House of Spirits weaves a disquieting and interactive storyline certain to leave guests delightfully chilled."

To participate yet more intensely, guests are encouraged to dress in time period fashion, costume, or elegant dress.

A casting call for the show was seeking magicians; musicians who could be sinister, dark, or brooding in nature; and dancers with the ability to communicate via their bodies and movement, as well as transform their human shape into that of a predatory or otherworldy creature. That surely sounds encouraging.

The event is for 21 and up, and includes four miniature cocktails inspired by a dearly departed spirit. Additional cocktails, beer, wine, non-alcoholic beverages, and food items will be available for purchase.

It's open Wednesday-Friday with two shows, at 6 pm and 8:30 pm; and Saturday-Sunday, with three shows at 3:30 pm, 6 pm, and 8:30 pm.

It ain't cheap: A regular ticket is $55, which includes live entertainment, character interaction, experiential environments, and four miniature cocktails.

VIP tickets are $77, which include the above as well as access to a VIP lounge, VIP check-in line, an additional miniature cocktail, as well as a commemorative glass.

And yet Halloween weekend is already pretty much sold out.