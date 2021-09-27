Dallas International Film Festival returns with short but focused run

The Dallas International Film Festival has announced the lineup for its 2021 edition, an in-person event that will take place October 8-10 at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Cedars in Dallas.

The three-day event is a truncated version of the festival, which typically lasts around eight days. The festival has also moved from its usual dates in early April to October.

Opening night will feature Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch, a love letter to journalists featuring an all-star cast that includes Timothée Chalamet, Owen Wilson, Léa Seydoux, Adrien Brody, Toheeb Jimoh, Willem Dafoe, Elisabeth Moss, Tilda Swinton, Edward Norton, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Benicio Del Toro, Bill Murray, Frances McDormand, and more.

Other notable films will include Puppy Love, directed by Michael Maxxis and starring Hopper Penn and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone; Belfast, directed by Kenneth Branagh and starring Caitriona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Ciarán Hinds, and Judi Dench; The Humans, starring Richard Jenkins, Amy Schumer, Steven Yeun, and more; and Mike Mills' C'mon, C'mon, starring Joaquin Phoenix. The full program can be found at dallasfilm.org.

“This version of the festival will be a little different, but DIFF 2021 is still focused on sharing great stories, creating conversations, and building community through empathy that can only be delivered by the theatrical experience," says James Faust, DIFF artistic director, in a statement. "Although DIFF 2021 is shorter than in the past, the selected films make this one of DIFF’s strongest in history.”

Curation of this year’s program from more than 1,500 submissions was led by Faust and his team, who focused on films with Dallas ties and stories that lean into social justice and empowerment narratives. Many of the filmmakers are scheduled to attend.

Passes and tickets can be purchased online at dallasfilm.org. Individual screenings range from $10-$15.

The festival is following local and CDC public health recommendations and guidelines. Guests will be asked to wear a mask upon arrival at the venue and while watching movies unless enjoying food and beverages. Dallas Film staff and volunteers and Alamo Drafthouse Cinema employees will wear masks at all times.