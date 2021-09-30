These are the 11 best things to do in Dallas this weekend

It's a festival kind of weekend in and around Dallas, with one film festival, two music festivals, and a dance festival offering up great entertainment. You can also see new Halloween events, two legendary music acts, a fantastic comedian, a homegrown singer made big, and more.

Below are the best ways to spend your precious free time this weekend.

Thursday, September 30

Dallas VideoFest presents Docufest+

Docufest+ will serve as the final event ever for Dallas VideoFest, the longest running independent film festival in Dallas. The festival, running through Sunday at Angelika Film Center in Dallas, will feature a lineup of independent documentaries from Texas filmmakers and beyond, including On the Divide, a portrait of three key players in the abortion battle in McAllen, Texas, and Socks on Fire, poet Bo McGuire’s cinematic love letter to his grandmother.

More Halloween events

Last weekend was the start of most Halloween events in the Dallas area, but two more will join in on the fun this weekend. Starting Thursday is Frights 'n Lights at Riders Field in Frisco, an adventure trail lined with thousands of shining jack-o-lanterns, intricately carved in the shape of different fictional and real-life people. It will be open on weekends through November 6. The Parker House in Denton is another haunted attraction, featuring two different houses to scare the wits out of visitors. It will be open through October 31.

Crystal Gayle in concert

Country singer Crystal Gayle has been a big name in the country genre for over 40 years, scoring 16 No. 1 hits over the years, most notably 1977's iconic "Don't It Make My Brown Eyes Blue." Even though her heyday ended in the late 1980s, she's maintained a presence thanks to those great songs and the occasional new release, including 2019's You Don't Know Me: Classic Country. She'll perform at Arlington Music Hall.

America in concert

The year 2020 marked the 50th anniversary of perennial classic rock band, America. Founding members Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell (along with former bandmate Dan Peek) met in high school in London in the late 1960s and quickly harmonized their way to the top of the charts on the strength of their signature song, "A Horse With No Name." They'll play this special concert at Annette Strauss Square.

Friday, October 1

Denton Arts & Jazz Festival

The annual Denton Arts & Jazz Festival will return after a one-year break, featuring performers on six outdoor stages and one indoor stage, as well as roving musicians. The festival, taking place through Sunday at Quakertown Park in Denton, will also include arts, a children’s art area, various activities, and food.

Ramblin' Roads Music Festival

The Ramblin' Roads Music Festival will take over the city of Arlington, taking place just about everywhere there's a stage in the city, including Levitt Pavilion, Arlington Music Hall, Texas Live, and more than 15 other venues. Performers will include Chromeo, William Clark Green, Mike Ryan, Bobby Pulido, Jamestown Revival, Monica Saldivar, Gene Watson, Tatiana Mayfield, and more. The festival takes place through Sunday.

Brian Regan in concert

Setting a comedic standard of excellence that others continually try to follow, Brian Regan is a unique comedian who is relatable to generations of fans and revered by comedians as the best in the business. Known as a "clean" yet hilarious comedian, his comedy can be enjoyed by audiences of all ages. He'll perform at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory.

Dallas Black Dance Theatre presents 16th Annual DanceAfrica

Dallas Black Dance Theatre celebrates the rich heritage and ancestry of Africa with the 16th Annual DanceAfrica performances at Moody Performance Hall on Friday and Saturday, featuring guest artists Bandan Koro African Drum and Dance Ensemble and the DeSoto High School A Cappella Choir. The event also includes the free Saturday daytime DanceAfrica Festival & Marketplace, which fills Klyde Warren Park with performances, food, fun, and vendors.

Saturday, October 2

Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents Philharmonia Fantastique

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra will present Philharmonia Fantastique: The Making of the Orchestra, an animated film that flies through the instruments of the orchestra to explore the age-old connection of creativity and technology. Guided by a magical sprite, the audience will see violin strings vibrate, brass valves slice air, and drum heads resonate. The kid-friendly event will take place at Meyerson Symphony Center.

St. Vincent in concert

Dallas can claim musician and songwriter Annie Clark — aka St. Vincent — as its own, as she spent her formative years here and was once a member of The Polyphonic Spree. One of the most distinctive artistic voices and original guitarists of her generation, she's collaborated with such big names as David Byrne, Taylor Swift, and The Chicks. She'll play at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving in support of her latest album, Daddy's Home.

Sunday, October 3

TLC in concert with Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

It's been almost 20 years since Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes died in a car crash, and surviving bandmates Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas have kept the TLC name going in a variety of ways, including the 2017 release of their self-titled album. At this concert, they'll celebrate their 1994 breakout album, CrazySexyCool, performing selections from that album and additional hits. They'll be joined by Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.