Dallas is one of 2 Texas dates on new Coldplay global stadium tour

Rock band Coldplay is coming to Dallas — part of a newly-launched 2022 tour to complement a new record, Music Of The Spheres, which will be released on Friday, October 15.

The tour will hit stadiums around the world, including the Cotton Bowl on Friday, May 6. Tickets go on sale on Friday, October 22 at 10 am.

The only other stop in Texas will be at Houston's NRG Stadium on Sunday, May 8.

The band is also pledging to make tour as sustainable and low-carbon as possible.

The "Music Of The Spheres World Tour" begins on March 18, with the band's first ever show in Costa Rica, before traveling to the Dominican Republic, Mexico, USA, Germany, Poland, France, Belgium, and the UK.

It currently ends on September 10 in Rio De Janeiro at the Rock in Rio Festival. Opening acts will include H.E.R. and London Grammar at selected dates.

The band has had a commitment to make tours as environmentally beneficial as possible since 2019, and this tour will follow a set of sustainability initiatives and environmental commitments including:

cutting direct emissions by 50 percent compared to the band’s most recent tour (2016-17).

powering the show entirely by renewable, super-low emission energy — with solar installations at every venue, waste cooking oil, a kinetic stadium floor, and kinetic bikes powered by fans.

drawing down more CO2 than the tour produces with a range of nature- and technology-based solutions, including planting one tree for every ticket sold.

providing each venue with a sustainability rider requesting best environmental practices.

encouraging fans to use low carbon transport to and from shows via the official tour app built by SAP, rewarding those who do with a discount at venues.

ensuring all merchandise is sustainably and ethically sourced.

offering free drinking water and striving to eliminate plastic bottles at every venue.

They'll also put 10 percent of all earnings into a fund for environmental and socially conscious causes, including ClientEarth, One Tree Planted and The Ocean Cleanup; and establish a partnership with climate change experts at Imperial College London's Grantham Institute — Climate Change and the Environment to quantify the impact of the tour – both positively and negatively — on the environment.

To ensure tickets get into the hands of fans directly, the tour will have a Verified Fan presale available for all U.S. dates. Registration is available now through Sunday, October 17 at 8 pm via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program.

Verified Fan presale begins Wednesday, October 20 at 10 am through Thursday, October 21 at 10 pm.

Tour dates are as follows: