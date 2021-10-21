These are the 12 best things to do in Dallas this weekend

This weekend in and around Dallas brings some big names and an abundance of arts performances. Events will include a comedian-turned-actor-turned-author, a boy group that has evolved into a great group, period, two new local theater productions, opera in concert form, breathtaking dance, and more.

Below are the best ways to spend your precious free time this weekend.

Thursday, October 21

Perot Museum presents Paula Crevoshay: "The Shape of Matter - Through An Artist’s Eye"

Showcasing the jewelry creations of renowned designer extraordinaire Paula Crevoshay, the Perot Museum of Nature and Science will present "The Shape of Matter – Through An Artist’s Eye." In addition to approximately 70 pieces inspired by nature, the exhibit will include loose gems and minerals, all displayed within their respective crystal systems. It will remain on display through April 20, 2022.

Undermain Theatre presents St. Nicholas

Undermain Theatre brings its most widely-viewed and nationally acclaimed streaming production, St. Nicholas, back for live performances with a vivid soundscape and lighting design. A cynical and jaded drama critic falls for a beautiful young actress. On a drunken bender one weekend he pursues her to London, where he falls in with a coven of modern-day vampires. Is it a drunken fairytale or his own vision of a higher truth? The production will run through November 7.

Jamie Foxx: Act Like You Got Some Sense Tour

Comedian, musician, and actor Jamie Foxx comes to Irving as part of a multicity book tour to celebrate the release of his first memoir, Act Like You Got Some Sense. In the hilarious and heartfelt book, Foxx shares the story of being raised by his no-nonsense grandmother, the glamour and pitfalls of life in Hollywood, and the lessons he took from both worlds to raise his two daughters. Joined by special guests, the event, taking place at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, will be an evening of laughs, tears, and wisdom.

Theatre Three presents The Bippy Bobby Boo Show: Again! Again!

The Bippy Bobby Boo Show: Again! Again! is the third annual production of Danielle Georgious Dance Group’s swanky, ghost extravaganza. The ghosts have been quarantined in prop boxes, and they’re finally escaping to present the songs, jokes, dances, jokes, and also the jokes that audiences love. The production, taking place through October 30 at Samuell-Grand Amphitheater, will feature the haunting characters audiences have enjoyed in the past, and introduce a few new ones.

Friday, October 22

Jonas Brothers in concert

It's not often that a band can take a break and come back more popular than ever, but the Jonas Brothers accomplished that feat in 2019 when their first new album in 10 years, Happiness Begins, went to No. 1 on the Billboard 200, featuring the first No. 1 song of their career, "Sucker." The three brothers — Joe, Nick, and Kevin — have stayed busy since then, releasing a number of non-album singles, including the recent "Who's in Your Head." They will play at Dos Equis Pavilion.

Dallas Opera presents "Opera's Greatest Hits"

"Opera's Greatest Hits" will feature famous arias and ensembles from Puccini’s Turandot; Verdi’s Aida, Rigoletto, Otello, and Macbeth; Mozart’s Don Giovanni and The Marriage of Figaro; Strauss’s Der Rosenkavalier; Boito’s Mefistofele; Handel’s Agrippina; Britten’s Peter Grimes; and more. The event, taking place at Winspear Opera House three times through October 30, will feature a constellation of international opera stars.

TITAS/Dance Unbound presents Doug Varone and Dancers: Somewhere

Doug Varone took the famed Bernstein West Side Story music and created Somewhere, something truly magical. It’s a surprisingly fresh approach to music we all know and carry in our hearts. The magic happens when the audience lets go of preconceived images and storylines and experiences the gorgeous music and pure movement that creates a stunning reinterpretation of this iconic music. There will be two performances — one Friday and one Saturday — at Moody Performance Hall.

The Millennium Tour with Omarion, Bow Wow, Ashanti, and more

Fans of R&B/hip hop will find a lot to love about The Millennium Tour, taking place at Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie. The festival-style concert will feature performances by a variety of stalwarts of the genres, including Omarion, Bow Wow, Ashanti, Pretty Ricky, Soulja Boy, Lloyd, Ying Yang Twins, and Sammie.

Saturday, October 23

Jim Jefferies: The Moist Tour

Jim Jefferies entertains audiences with his controversial, belief-challenging, and thought-provoking comedy. His ninth stand-up special, Intolerant, came out on Netflix in 2020 and he currently hosts his own podcast, I Don’t Know About That with Jim Jefferies. He'll perform at Majestic Theatre.

New Country 96.3 & 99.5 The Wolf present Country Fest 21

Some great country music will be on display at the New Country 96.3 & 99.5 The Wolf's Country Fest 21, taking place at Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie. The festival-style concert will feature performances by headliner Chris Young (touring in support of his new album, Famous Friends), as well as Mitchell Tenpenny, Matt Stell, and Callista Clark.

Sunday, October 24

Dallas Museum of Art presents "Moth to Cloth: Silk in Africa" closing day

Sunday will be the final day to view "Moth to Cloth: Silk in Africa" at the Dallas Museum of Art. Throughout the world, silk is used to make cloth and is associated with wealth and status. This rare natural fiber is also indigenous to sub-Saharan Africa. In this installation, cloths drawn from the DMA’s collection explore the production of silk and silk textiles in Ghana, Nigeria, and Madagascar.

Machine Gun Kelly in concert

Rapper/singer Machine Gun Kelly has had one of those odd careers where he's become more famous for his outlandish personal life than for his music. Despite each of his first five albums reaching the top 5 of the Billboard 200, including 2020's No. 1 Tickets to My Downfall, it's his tattoos and PDA with girlfriend Megan Fox that seem to get all the attention. He'll play at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving.