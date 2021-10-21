Come November 12-13, Panther Island Pavilion will be rocking with the gritty sounds of country and blues at the River & Blues Festival.

Back for its second year, the festival offers a weekend of tailored sets by a well-rounded lineup of record-breakers and tastemakers from both genres. Artists include Aaron Watson, Larkin Poe, American Aquarium, Ana Popovic, Dirty River Boys, Summer Dean, and more.

Fort Worth is no stranger to great music. Much like the Trinity River, the rich history of country and blues runs deep through the heart of Fort Worth. The festival offers an opportunity for those in The Fort not only to enjoy the sounds they have grown to love but to step out and experience new voices from across the country.

In addition to great music, the River & Blues Festival has curated a menu of Fort Worth eateries and food trucks to complement the event's soulful sounds. On Saturday, the event will be giving festival ticket-holders the chance to sample some of the best tacos in DFW and vote for their favorite at the first-ever Taco & Tunes street taco competition.

Great music and fantastic food aren't the only things the River & Blues Festival will be giving back to Fort Worth. The event is proud to be partnering with Ronald McDonald House Fort Worth (RMHFW) for the second year by donating a portion of the proceeds, as well as $1 from every ticket sold, back to this beloved nonprofit group.

The RMHFW organization is near and dear to the River & Blues Festival, as the family of festival co-founder Omar Ortiz was able to call RMHFW their "home away from home" during the care of his grandson's stay, and found plenty of comfort and compassion from the group.

In true Fort Worth fashion, you can experience the charm of the River & Blues Festival in style. Grab general admission tickets or step up your game by selecting the VIP ticket option, which includes stage-front views, private restrooms, and more. Don't forget to add your Taco & Tunes ticket to your experience!

Grab your River & Blues Festival tickets today and get ready to ramble the river November 12-13.