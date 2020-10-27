7 tricky Dallas-Fort Worth deals that give customers lots of treats

Our readers deserve discounts every day of the year, so even though the dates of the annual State Fair of Texas have passed, we'll keep offering up the best deals that come our way.
We've unearthed some of the newest deals around Dallas-Fort Worth to ease the strain on our readers' bank accounts. Below are the top six specials to check out this week.
- Cheesecake Factory: The casual restaurant chain, which has six locations throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, is offering one complimentary slice of Reese’s Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake Cheesecake or Hershey's Chocolate Bar Cheesecake with an order of $30 or more placed through DoorDash or thecheesecakefactory.com through October 30. Guests must use the promo code TREAT before submitting their order.
- Chipotle: The fast casual restaurant chain, which has over 50 locations throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, will present its annual Halloween celebration, Boorito, giving fans a chance to virtually trick-or-treat for half a million buy-one-get-one-free entrée codes via text. A total of 500,000 BOGOs will be dropped via TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram from October 29 to October 31. To claim their BOGOs, fans will have to act fast and text the valid keyword to 888-222. The BOGOs will only be redeemable via the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com on October 31.
- Cinemark: The movie theater chain, which has over 20 locations throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, is offering all candy for buy-one-get-one-free at the already discounted $2.50 price, October 29 through November 1. Cinemark Movie Club members can save even more with their standard 20 percent discount on concessions.
- Dallas Habitat Restore: All four locations of the resale store will offer Trunk or Treat events from 3-5 pm on October 31 for safe, socially distanced, trick-or-treat fun. Candy will be distributed safely to kids, and the stores will have other deals for all.
- Grimaldi's: The pizza restaurant chain, which has seven locations throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, will extend its National Pizza Month celebration by one week, offering its 16-inch Traditional Cheese Pizza for $12 (normally $16) on one final Monday, November 2. The offer is valid for dine-in and carryout. For online orders, guests can use promo code “MANGIA” to receive the offer.
- Riscky's Barbeque: Fort Worth's oldest BBQ joint, which has six locations in Tarrant County, is celebrating its 93rd anniversary by offering a variety of food specials every day through October 29, including 93-cent chopped beef sandwiches, 93-cent kids’ meals, 93-cent iced tea, 93-cent fountain soft drinks, and $9.30 all-you-can-eat beef ribs. They are also giving away $93 gift cards on their Facebook & Instagram each day.
- Steak 'n Shake: The fast food restaurant chain, which has nine locations throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, will offer all children under the age of 12 in costume a free kid’s shake of their choice on October 31. Flavors include Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, M&M, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup, and the limited-time Snickers Shake. Some locations are temporarily closed; check with your closest restaurant before heading out.