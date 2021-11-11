These are the 13 best things to do in Dallas this weekend

While a few Dallas holiday events have already started, this is the weekend when things kick into high gear. In addition to three big new holiday events, there's a major art fair, three new theater productions, great stand-up and improv comedy, a revolutionary breakdance group, and a symphonic Veterans Day celebration (preceded by a slew of deals and discounts being offered to veterans).

Below are the best ways to spend your precious free time this weekend.

Thursday, November 11

‘Neath the Wreath Holiday Gift Market

‘Neath the Wreath Holiday Gift Market, hosted by the Junior League of Collin County, spans over four days and features over 130 merchants with unique holiday and home décor, clothing and accessories, gifts, jewelry, children’s items, gourmet food, and more. The event, taking place at Delta Hotels by Marriott Dallas Allen through Sunday, raises funds for educational and community projects and programs.

Dallas Art Fair

The Dallas Art Fair offers collectors, arts professionals, and the public the opportunity to engage with a rich selection of modern and contemporary artworks presented by leading global and local galleries. The fair, taking place at Fashion Industry Gallery, starts with the Collector Preview for Patron Pass Plus holders on Thursday, followed by main event, taking place Friday through Sunday.

Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden presents Holiday at the Arboretum

Holiday at the Arboretum has a new treasure to get visitors in the holiday spirit: the Dazzling Musical Tree, a 50-foot-tall tree animated with more than 42,000 lights that also plays merry holiday tunes. The holiday festival, taking place at the Dallas Arboretum through December 31, also features The Christmas Village, DeGolyer House with The Artistry of the Nativity, and The 12 Days of Christmas.

Rover Dramawerks presents Kosher Lutherans

Rover Dramawerks concludes their 21st season with the comedy Kosher Lutherans by William Missouri Downs. Hanna and Franklyn desperately want to have a child of their own. They meet a young, naïve, pregnant girl from Iowa who offers to let them adopt her out-of-wedlock baby. Just before the adoption papers are signed, they discover she doesn’t know they’re Jewish. In a desperate attempt not to blow the deal, the couple decide to pose as Lutherans to appeal to the girl's apparent Midwestern sensibilities. The production will run through November 20 at Cox Building Playhouse in Plano.

Friday, November 12

Eisemann Center presents Menopause The Musical

Menopause The Musical is a celebration of women who are on the brink of, in the middle of, or have survived "The Change." Set in a department store, four women meet while shopping for a black lace bra at a lingerie sale. After noticing similarities among one another, the cast jokes about their woeful hot flashes, mood swings, wrinkles, weight gain, and much more. The production will have three performances through Saturday at Eisemann Center for Performing Arts in Richardson.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents Patriotic Pops Veterans Day Celebration

Dallas Symphony Orchestra will highlight conductor Jeff Tyzik as part of this uplifting tribute honoring the nation’s men and women in uniform. Patriotic Pops salutes veterans with favorite songs and anthems, and the U.S. Naval Academy will share their internationally acclaimed Glee clubs and their Pipes and Drum Band with Dallas. The concert will have three performances through Sunday at Meyerson Symphony Center.

45th Annual Lakewood Home Festival

The 45th Annual Lakewood Home Festival will feature six beautiful homes in the Lakewood area. After the Auction Party on Friday, the festival will take place between 11 am and 5 pm on Saturday and Sunday. Visitors can also participate in The Candlelight Tour on Saturday from 7-9 pm, which offers an intimate setting for guests to sip wine and meet the homeowners. Candlelight Tour tickets include access to the daytime Home Tour, as well.

LIT AF Tour featuring Martin Lawrence

The LIT AF Tour, hosted by Martin Lawrence, will feature performances by some of the top Black comedians touring today. Performers at the event, taking place at Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie, will include Rickey Smiley, Hannibal Buress, Donnell Rawlings, DeRay Davis, B. Simone, and Clayton Thomas.

TITAS/Dance Unbound presents Rubberband: Ever So Slightly

Founded in 2002 by Victor Quijada, Rubberband has not only redefined breakdance, but it has also opened the way for new creators fascinated by this dance form. Athletic, exciting and inventive, the evening-length work, Ever So Slightly, explores behavioral mechanisms and the reflexes we develop every day dealing with the world around us. There will be one performance Friday and one Saturday at Moody Performance Hall.

Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Experience

Potted Potter takes on the ultimate challenge of condensing all seven Harry Potter books into 70 hilarious minutes. The show, which will have three performances through Saturday at Coppell Arts Center, features all the favorite characters, a special appearance from a fire-breathing dragon, endless costumes, brilliant songs, ridiculous props, and a generous helping of Hogwarts magic.

Saturday, November 13

The Trains at NorthPark

The Trains at NorthPark is the largest miniature train exhibit in Texas with more than 750 railcars. Visitors to the exhibit will experience watching the trains circle 1,600 feet of tracks rolling from coast to coast on a whimsical journey across the United States. The trains travel from the fall foliage of New England to San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge with stops along the way in New York, Arizona, Colorado, and more. The exhibit will be open through January 2, 2022 at NorthPark Center.

Whose Live Anyway?

Whose Live Anyway? is 90 minutes of hilarious improvised comedy and song all based on audience suggestions. Cast members Jeff B. Davis, Joel Murray, Ryan Stiles, and Greg Proops put on witty scenes they invent before the audience's eyes. The show, taking place at Majestic Theatre, showcases some of the improv games made famous on the long-running TV show as well as some exciting new ones.

Sunday, November 14

Chvrches in concert

The Scottish synth-pop band Chvrches may seem to have a unpronounceable name (it's actually just a stylized u, not a v), but they've risen above their unique name to deliver some great music. Since their debut, they've released four albums, including the just-released Screen Violence, that have yielded a number of hits like "Leave a Trace" and "Get Out." They'll play at South Side Ballroom.