It's beginning to look — and sound — a lot like the holidays at Watters Creek at Montgomery Farm in Allen.

The open-air shopping and dining destination is getting all decked out for the season, with everything from Santa visits to holiday craft projects to a menorah lighting ceremony.

Santa Claus is coming to town

Visit Santa daily in his magical Bavarian Village at 959 Garden Park Dr. for photos and wishes through December 24. Precautionary measures have been made to enhance the safety of your Santa experience. Reservations are recommended, though walk-in visits are offered as space allows.

Before your annual visit with Santa, enjoy sweet treats (while supplies last), a balloon elf, a free goodie bag, and more at the PJ Party, December 8 from 6-8 pm. Parents are invited to bring children to this free event in their favorite pajamas.

Four-legged friends will have their own special time for photos with Santa Paws, December 6 and 13 from 4 pm-close. Five dollars from the sale of each photo package will be donated to Animal Rescue Crusaders of Texas (ARC).

Santa knows that some children need extra patience and quiet time when visiting, so Santa's sensory-friendly morning on December 5 from 9-11 am is exclusively for families with special needs children and their siblings.

Merry music

As you're browsing for everyone on your list, enjoy Sounds of the Season from local schools, churches, and professional musicians through December 21.

Likewise, Eddie Crocetti Jazz performs jazzy holiday favorites on Fridays and Saturdays through December 19 on the plaza outside Frogg Coffee Bar & Creperie.

Watch an assortment of tuba players when they congregate on The Green for Merry Tuba Christmas, playing Christmas carols and other crowd favorites on December 11 at 2:30 pm. If you play tuba or euphonium, head to 968 Village Green Dr. at noon for registration and the 1 pm rehearsal, then join in on this joyful celebration. Visit www.allenphilharmonic.org for more details.

Santa's little helpers

On Thursdays and Fridays, December 2-17 from 11 am-7 pm, kids can create their very own unique holiday craft project at home and receive a special treat. Elves, Inc. To-Go offers fun, free, holiday craft projects for pick-up, with projects geared toward children from pre-school through elementary, while supplies last. Pick up at the Concierge+ Lounge on Garden Park Drive.

To make the holidays memorable for the men and women serving America, Watters Creek donates Christmas trees to the Trees for Troops program on behalf of the Allen Community. Help share the spirit by stopping by the Trees for Troops tent on December 3 from 2-5 pm, at the plaza in front of Frogg Coffee Bar, to write a note of appreciation attached to a Christmas tree and received by a service member or family.

Cheerful celebrations

Gather on The Green at Watters Creek for the Grand Menorah Lighting on December 2, beginning at 4:30 pm. To-go Chanukah bags for everyone include dreidels, donuts, chocolate coins, arts and crafts, and more.

Each year on December 24, Tangible Grace Fellowship Church brings Christmas Eve on The Green to Watters Creek, and everyone is invited. The music starts at 5:30 pm and is over at about 6:15 pm. Enjoy a joyful family experience singing Christmas carols by candlelight.

Gifts for you

Visit during Festive Fridays, December 3-24 from 2-8 pm, and receive a complimentary glass of wine (21-and-up only) at the Concierge+ lounge. Present $75 in same-day Watters Creek receipts (exclusive of groceries and gift cards) at the Concierge+ lounge and receive a four-piece holiday gift box of Godiva chocolates.

From December 1-24, purchase three or more Watters Creek gift cards and receive an extra $10 gift card for yourself. Gift cards are available at the Watters Creek Concierge+ Guest Center, located at 909 Garden Park Dr. between J. Jill and Anthropologie. One per person, per day, while supplies last.

Watters Creek offers free valet to all customers Friday and Saturday from 5-11 pm throughout the year. Valet is located on Village Green Drive in front of Menchie's Frozen Yogurt and on Garden Park Drive across from The Blue Fish.

Shop the finest in food, fashion, and more with safe, convenient, and contact-free pick-up:

Place your orders with your favorite shops and restaurants. Park in a designated pick-up spot and let them know you've arrived. Click here to view a printable map that highlights each pick-up area.

Parking spaces are branded with signage, and each sign is numbered to identify the location. Don't hesitate to get in touch with each store or restaurant directly for more information.