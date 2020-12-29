Angelika Film Center rolls out streaming platform to showcase independent films

Reading International, Inc., the parent company of Angelika Film Center in Dallas and Plano, is launching Angelika Anywhere, a streaming platform curated for film lovers.

The platform’s programming team has hand-picked celebrated arthouse, international, and independent films, ensuring that all films have earned the Angelika stamp of approval, they say. Curated Collections include The Angelika Vault, which features a selection of films that have played at the Angelika in New York over the last 30 years, including audience favorites, milestone films, and programmers’ picks. Other Curated Collections include Celebrate Black Cinema, Global Cinema, Spotlight on Latin America, LGBTQ+, Award Winners, Music, and Documentary.

The platform, which will officially launch on December 30 with around 150 films, will not require a subscription, as users will only pay for each film they rent or purchase. Once a film is rented, viewers will have up to 30 days to start watching it, although they'll have only 48 hours to complete the film once started. Prices range from $3.99 to $12.99.

Similar to other streaming services, users will have a library, dubbed #MyAngelika, which will track which films they've rented or purchased. Users can also add any film to their personal watchlist.

Users will be able to watch films via their computers, Apple TV, and Google Chromecast. An Angelika Anywhere app will be available for both Apple devices and Google devices. They are working with Roku to develop a compatible app, which is scheduled to be released sometime in 2021.

“We are thrilled to offer viewers the Angelika experience at home or on the go,” said Denise Hughes, senior director of programming, in a statement. “With Angelika Anywhere, our goal is to eliminate the paradox of choice — the endless scrolling through seemingly infinite choices on other platforms — and offer great films front and center so a viewer can start watching a film in moments, with the knowledge that it was hand-selected."

Angelika Anywhere will also feature select virtual cinema titles, benefiting films whose releases have been affected by the pandemic. Starting December 30, it will host a one-week exclusive virtual engagement of Neon’s Night of the Kings, an Official Selection of the 2021 Sundance Film Festival which is the official Oscar selection by the Côte d'Ivoire for consideration at the upcoming 2021 Academy Awards.

Finally, the platform will offer exclusive Q&A content with filmmakers and talent from live events at the Angelika Film Center in New York. In the first such event, Denise Hughes will speak with Oscar-winning director Juan Jose Campanella about his new film, The Weasels’ Tale, on Saturday, January 2.