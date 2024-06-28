Movie News
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema to re-open all 5 locations in Dallas-Fort Worth
The Alamo Drafthouse Cinema chain is back in business in Dallas-Fort Worth: According to a release, the company will reopen all five locations in Dallas-Fort Worth as well as a location in the Twin Cities in summer 2024.
All six locations that recently closed as part of the franchisee's Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing will now be owned and operated by Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, and are set to reopen in rapid succession, including DFW’s Cedars, Denton, Lake Highlands, Las Colinas, and Richardson locations and the Woodbury location in the Twin Cities area of Minnesota.
Additionally, all affected venue staff will be made whole for lost wages that they were owed prior to the closures.
“We were heartbroken to hear about the franchisee’s decision to close their locations in Dallas-Fort Worth and Woodbury, Minnesota, but we immediately got to work to acquire these as Alamo Drafthouse-owned locations,” says Alamo Drafthouse CEO Michael Kustermann in a statement. “We’re so excited to reestablish Alamo Drafthouse Cinema for our teammates and local film communities in these great cities during an incredibly successful summer of moviegoing.”
Alamo Drafthouse is committed to supporting former DFW and Twin Cities teammates who were adversely affected during the franchisee’s closings by offering past teammates first access to interviews for open positions. Those who are rehired will receive a more robust benefits plan with immediate eligibility, including access to daily pay, substantial 401k match, paid medical leave, accrued PTO, free mental health services.
The news comes amidst a surging box office this summer with movies that have been a major success at Alamo Drafthouse like Bad Boys: Ride or Die, The Bikeriders, and Inside Out 2.
Alamo Drafthouse will host a soft opening during the first week of each location’s reopening with promotions and discounts to be announced.
Additionally, individuals owed ticket refunds due to the sudden closings by the previous owners will receive free ticket vouchers, and guests who previously purchased Alamo Drafthouse’s Inside Out 2 lunch box and Deadpool and Wolverine pint glass will receive these items upon reopening.
Finally, members of Alamo Drafthouse’s Season Pass subscription service will enjoy a free month of service when their accounts are reactivated.
Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) and Alamo Drafthouse Cinema recently announced that SPE had acquired Alamo Drafthouse Cinema. The company is managed within SPE under a newly established division, Sony Pictures Experiences, headed by Alamo Drafthouse’s CEO Michael Kustermann under the leadership of Ravi Ahuja, President and COO of SPE.
Alamo Drafthouse continues to operate all 41 of its cinemas across 25 metro areas under the Alamo Drafthouse brand. Alamo Drafthouse-owned Fantastic Fest, the world-renowned genre film festival, was included in the acquisition and also continues to be operated by Alamo Drafthouse.