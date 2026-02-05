Although there are events happening throughout the weekend in and around Dallas, the slate chosen for this week's list all start or take place on Friday and Saturday, an unusual concentration of entertainment. Choices include a great animated film back by an orchestra, six theater productions, a dance production, an opera, a well-known comedian, a big tennis tournament, and two concerts, including one featuring a trio of powerhouse R&B acts.
Below are the best ways to spend your free time this weekend. If you want more options, check out the calendar for an even longer list of the city's best events.
Friday, February 6
Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents How to Train Your Dragon In Concert
DreamWorks’ How to Train Your Dragon is a story about a young Viking named Hiccup, who defies tradition when he befriends one of his deadliest foes, a ferocious dragon he called Toothless. Together, these unlikely heroes must fight against all odds to save both their worlds. How to Train Your Dragon In Concert will highlight John Powell's Oscar-nominated score, performed live to picture by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Enrico Lopez-Yañez. There will be three performances through Sunday at Meyerson Symphony Center.
Sam Cormier presents Remember Me
Remember Me by Sam Cormier is an immersive soundscape performance that blends original music, photography, and theater performance from queer Dallas artists. The performance will explore the unique and shared experiences of three queer artists, exploring their relationships with family and their personal experience growing up as a queer person in Texas. The production, part of AT&T Performing Arts Center's Elevator Project, will have three performances through Sunday at Wyly Theatre.
TITAS/Dance Unbound presents Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana
With a powerhouse cast of dancers and musicians from the U.S. and Spain, Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana - making their Texas debut - brings all that pride and passion to life in Tablao Flamenco. The name “tablao” comes from the wooden floor dancers stomp and glide across, and these cozy venues are where flamenco truly comes alive. There will be performances on Friday and Saturday at Moody Performance Hall.
The Dallas Opera presents The Little Prince
The opera The Little Prince takes a flight of the imagination when a pilot stranded in the desert meets the little prince. After an action-packed galactic journey, the magical boy visits Earth, determined to find a way to save his own tiny planet and everything he cherishes. The production deals with friendship, loss, love, and finding out that what’s truly important in life. The production will have four performances through February 14 at Winspear Opera House.
Richardson Theatre Centre presents A Murder Is Announced
An announcement in the local paper states the time and place when a murder is to occur in Miss Blacklock's Victorian house. The victim is not one of the house's several occupants, but an unexpected and unknown visitor. What follows is a classic Agatha Christie puzzle of mixed motives, concealed identities, a second death and a determined inspector grimly following the case's twists and turns. Fortunately, Miss Marple is on hand to provide the solution - at some risk to herself - in a dramatic final confrontation. The production runs through March 1 at Richardson Theatre Centre.
Harland Williams: Comzilla Comedy Tour
Comedian and actor Harland Williams is known for his hilarious movie roles and outlandish stand-up and sketch comedy routines. He's had roles in films such as Dumb and Dumber, There's Something About Mary, Half Baked, Rocketman, Sorority Boys, Down Periscope, and more. He'll perform for one night only at Texas Theatre.
Theatre Coppell presents The Fantasticks
The Fantasticks is a musical about two young lovers, Matt and Luisa, who are tricked into falling in love by their fathers, who stage a feud to bring them together. The story explores themes of love, disillusionment, and the complexities of relationships, as the young couple's love is tested and they eventually find their way back to each other with a deeper understanding of love. The production runs through February 22 at Coppell Arts Center.
Lewisville Playhouse presents Ordinary People
Conrad had an older brother and now he is gone. What's left of young Conrad's family, with his successful, well-intentioned father and his beautiful, organized and remote mother, is in terrible jeopardy, as is Conrad himself. They are all "ordinary people" and each is fighting a hard battle. Ordinary People delves into themes of family dynamics, mental health, and the difficulty of communication in the face of immense loss. The production runs through February 22 at Lewisville Playhouse.
Saturday, February 7
Nexo Dallas Open
The Nexo Dallas Open is an ATP Tour 500 men’s tournament celebrating its fifth year in Dallas and its second year at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco. The tournament will include top players like American standouts Ben Shelton (currently ranked No. 7 in the world) and Taylor Fritz (No. 9), 2025 DO finalist and No. 13 Casper Ruud, No. 14 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, No. 20 Tommy Paul, No. 22 Flavio Cobolli, and more. The event, taking place through February 15, will also include the All-American Classic, featuring John McEnroe, Andy Roddick, John Isner, and Sam Querry.
Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes in concert
For almost 50 years, the Catalan group Gipsy Kings has been entertaining fans around the world with their version of rumba, salsa, flamenco, and pop music. With lead singer Nicolas Reyes at the helm, the family band (comprised of Reyes' brothers and their cousins) has gone well beyond their French roots, with their albums regularly topping Billboard's U.S. World chart. Their most recent release was Evidence in 2018. They'll play at Majestic Theatre.
New Edition in concert with Boyz II Men and Toni Braxton
The New Edition Way Tour brings together three of music’s most enduring and influential acts, including New Edition, Boyz II Men, and Toni Braxton. The concert celebrates music, legacy, and connection, offering fans an opportunity to experience the legendary artists performing together. The concert takes place at American Airlines Center.
Teatro Dallas presents 22nd International Theatre Festival
Teatro Dallas will present their 22nd International Theatre Festival, taking place over three weeks and featuring three separate productions. The first production, presented by ASTA - Teatro e Outra Artes, will be Spectrum, a sensory experience that transcends the limits of traditional theatre. In the immersive creation, the audience is invited to dive into a post-reality where the human body interacts with technology, video, projection, and electronic music. Blending the real and the virtual, the performance offers a deep reflection on the impact of technology on our perception of reality, evoking a modern allegory of Plato’s cave.
Art Centre Theatre presents The Vagina Monologues
An Obie Award-winning whirlwind tour of a forbidden zone, The Vagina Monologues introduces a wildly divergent gathering of female voices, including a six-year-old girl, a septuagenarian New Yorker, a vagina workshop participant, a woman who witnesses the birth of her granddaughter, a Bosnian survivor of rape, and a feminist happy to have found a man who "liked to look at it." There will be four performances through February 21 at Art Centre Theatre in Plano.