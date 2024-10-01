Hold Onto Your Cowboy Hats
Cirque du Soleil's new country show line-dances into the State Fair of Texas
The beloved tradition is back: For the first time since 2013, Broadway Dallas is presenting a show during the State Fair of Texas.
It's a new Cirque du Soleil creation called Songblazers, which celebrates the pioneering spirit of country music’s trailblazers in partnership with Universal Music Group Nashville. Songblazers runs through the end of the Fair, October 20, and each show ticket purchased comes with free same-day admission to the State Fair of Texas.
This collaboration means that some of country's most recognizable songs — think "Crazy," "King of the Road," "Achy Breaky Heart," and "All My Exes Live in Texas" — are the live soundtrack to Cirque du Soleil's jaw-dropping athletics and acrobatics.
This scene is performed to "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!"Photo courtesy of Cirque du Soleil
The story follows Dusty, a young songwriter disheartened by a poor performance at a local carnival's talent show. He sets off on a quest to reignite his passion and find his voice, meeting his future songwriter partner, Wyatt, along the way.
Amidst campfire sing-a-longs, barn dances, and bar fights, the audience is taken on an emotional train ride through the heartlands of the American West, meeting a variety of unforgettable characters and muses, each embodying the spirit of country.
Outlaws, ranch girls, brakemen, and conductors all guide Dusty and Wyatt, offering lessons in life, love, and the relentless pursuit of dreams. Together, they navigate the highs and lows of the musical artist’s journey, sharing moments of triumph, despair, friendship, and rivalry.
Here's a sneak peek of the show:
There are also lots of fun facts about Songblazers, such as:
- Country’s roots are deeply intertwined with African American musical traditions, as early country music blended blues, gospel, and spirituals. The African banjo — the "banjar" — and the European fiddle both contributed to the birth of country music and its unique sound. Throughout the show, the two main characters play both instruments.
- Sam Williams, son of legendary country artist Hank Williams Jr. and grandson of Hank Williams Sr., has written an original song for the show, along with fellow songwriters PJ Harding and Ned Houston. It's called "Carnival Heart."
- The Country Music Hall of Fame was established in 1961. One of its first inductees was Hank Williams, whose song "I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry" features in Songblazers.
- As well as directing shows for many of the world’s most renowned musical artists, Songblazers director Amy Tinkham has also conceptualized numerous performances for the Country Music Awards.
- Songblazers' costume designer Zerina Akers has dressed famous celebrities such as Megan Thee Stallion, Chloe, and Halle Bailey, as well as collaborating with Beyonce as her personal stylist for more than a decade.
- More musicians and vocalists appear in Songblazers than in any other Cirque du Soleil show, with 13 musical artists in the cast.
- Overall, Songblazers stars 29 artists and 21 crew members from 13 countries, communicating in over 10 languages.
A little country and a lot international.Photo courtesy of Cirque du Soleil
Every Songblazers ticket purchased comes with free same-day admission to the State Fair of Texas. The show is 95 minutes long and suitable for all ages. Purchase tickets here.