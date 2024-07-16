True Crime News
Dallas journalist launches podcast series on Keller black widow murder
A new true-crime podcast series covers turf that is very familiar to CultureMap: Called Final Days on Earth, Season 3: The Life and Death of Greg Williams, it's the third season of a podcast launched by investigative journalist Claire St. Amant, former producer for CBS News and former CultureMap Dallas editor.
The podcast, which premieres on July 16, re-examines the 2011 murder of Greg Williams, who was shot in cold blood as he lay sleeping in bed. His wife and business partner, Michele Williams, was subsequently found guilty of first-degree murder and sent to prison for 60 years.
Williams told the police she'd been hit with a wrench by the unknown killer, then changed her story and claimed Greg killed himself. She said she staged the scene to look like a home invasion in hopes of still claiming his life insurance benefits.
Revelations in St. Amant's podcast include the fact that two more alleged suicides of men close to Michele have come to light.
St. Amant first launched the Final Days on Earth podcast in 2021, with the first season focused on Dammion Heard, a college wrestler who vanished after a party in 2014 in Gunnison, Colorado.
Season 2 covered "The Life and Death of Jennifer Harris," who was 28 years old when she disappeared on from her grandmother's home in Bonham, Texas on Mother's Day 2022; her body was found a week later by a fisherman in the Red River.
St. Amant has also written a memoir called Killer Story, revealing the inner workings of national TV crime coverage, to be published by BenBella Books in early 2025.
Covering the Greg Williams murder brings her back to what turned out to be her entry into the true crime genre — "my true crime origin story," she says. (Her stories on Keller "black widow" Michele Williams were published in 2013.)
“I’ve spent 11 years studying this case, first for CultureMap Dallas, and later as a producer for 48 Hours on CBS News," St. Amant says. "But I’ve never felt like I fully understood the dynamics of the crime, and that’s why I wanted to devote this season of my podcast to all the dirty details."
"What I uncovered is a diabolical story of greed and deception that has stuck with me for over a decade," she says. "And now, I’m diving deeper than ever before to understand the tangled web of lies and relationships at the heart of it all. Because while this season is about the life and death of Greg Williams — it’s also about so much more."
Eposides 1 and 2 both debuted on July 16, and new episodes will be released weekly, every Tuesday, through September 3. (It’s an 8-episode series, but some episodes are two parts.) This link lists all the places you can listen.