Movie News
Dallas International Film Fest includes Harry & Meghan-backed documentary
The lineup for the Dallas International Film Festival, which is celebrating its 20th edition in 2026, will feature over 30 feature films designed to appeal to a variety of movie lovers.
The festival, taking place April 23-30 at Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas Victory Park, will include screenings of more than 120 films total, along with Q&A sessions, panels with filmmakers and actors, nightly DIFF Red Carpets, and special events.
One of the highlights of the festival will be Cookie Queens, a documentary about Girl Scout Cookie season that is executive produced by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry through their company, Archewell Productions.
Directed by Alysa Nahmias, the film follows four girls as they navigate the annual whirlwind of selling, striving, and succeeding.
Notable films on the fiction side will include:
- The North American premiere of Keep Quiet, about a weathered tribal cop (Lou Diamond Phillips) and his new trainee who must find a ruthless fugitive.
- The horror film Obsession, about a hopeless romantic who gets more than he asked for when he makes a wish for his dream girl to fall in love with him.
- Poetic License, the directorial debut of Maude Apatow starring her mom, Leslie Mann, as a middle-aged woman who has two college students (Cooper Hoffman and Andrew Barth Feldman) fighting for her affection in a poetry workshop.
- Power Ballad, the latest film from writer/director John Carney (Once) about Rick (Paul Rudd), a past-his-prime wedding singer who feuds with Danny (Nick Jonas), a fading boy-band star after Danny turns one of Rick's songs into a hit.
- Tuner, starring Leo Woodall as a talented piano tuner whose skills lead him to discover an unexpected aptitude for cracking safes, turning his life upside down. The film also stars Dustin Hoffman and Havana Rose Liu.
Among the other documentaries shown at the festival will be:
- $10 Cowboy, which takes viewers on the road and front row for Charley Crockett's record kickoff tour at home in Texas.
- Gaslit, featuring actor and activist Jane Fonda as she ventures deep into the oil and gas country, meeting the people who are exposing the fossil fuel industry’s lies.
- Kenny Loggins: Convictions of the Heart, detailing how the singer went from a shy, gawky, unpopular, big-eared kid with low self-esteem to becoming one of the biggest rock stars of the 1980s.
- One in a Million, about a Syrian girl's decade-long journey to Germany and back as she and her family face the challenges of war and life as refugees.
There will also be a retrospective screening of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, coming on the heels of the recent death of star Robert Redford, as well as short films that can qualify for next year's Academy Awards.
Additionally, the winning scripts in DIFF's screenplay competition will be performed live by trained actors from Dallas-based Sherrill Actors Studio at table read sessions during the festival.
While most screenings and events will take place at Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas Victory Park, some will be held at Texas Theatre and the Virgin Hotels Dallas.
Passes for the 2026 Dallas International Film Festival are now on sale at diffdallas.org/diff/passes.
The full schedule and on-sale date for individual program tickets will be announced at a future date.