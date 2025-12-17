Critics' choice
DFW film critics name One Battle After Another best movie of 2025
The Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association has voted Paul Thomas Anderson's action thriller One Battle After Another the best film of 2025, according to the results of its 32nd annual critics’ poll released on Wednesday, December 17.
The top award was one of five wins for the film in the poll, including Leonardo DiCaprio as Best Actor, Teyana Taylor as Best Supporting Actress, and Anderson for both Best Director and Best Screenplay.
After One Battle After Another, the rest of the top 10 films in the poll were, in order, Sinners, Marty Supreme, Hamnet, Sentimental Value, Train Dreams, Frankenstein, Jay Kelly, Bugonia, and It Was Just an Accident.
In addition to DiCaprio and Taylor, other acting awards included Rose Byrne as Best Actress for If I Had Legs, I'd Kick You and Stellan Skarsgård as Best Supporting Actor for Sentimental Value.
The two other behind-the-scenes awards both went to Sinners, including Best Cinematography for Autumn Durald Arkapaw and Best Score for Ludwig Göransson.
Sentimental Value also took home the award for Best Foreign Language Film, while Netflix got double wins with The Perfect Neighbor for Best Documentary and KPop Demon Hunters for Best Animated Film.
The Russell Smith Award, given annually by the DFWFCA to the best low-budget or cutting-edge independent film, went to It Was Just an Accident.
The Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association consists of 26 broadcast, print, and online journalists from throughout North Texas. For more information, visit dfwcritics.com.
Author Alex Bentley is a member of the Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association.