Someone alert Santa
Iconic toy store FAO Schwarz to open at Nordstrom in NorthPark Dallas
With fewer than 130 shopping days left until Christmas, Dallas' NorthPark Center is unwrapping a gift for parents and kids: a small-format FAO Schwarz toy store will open inside Nordstrom on Friday, August 21.
According to a release, the iconic New York City toy store will bring a selection of toys and dolls to Dallas through “The Jewel Box,” described as a store-within-a-store concept designed as a dollhouse-size version of the FAO Schwarz flagship.
The NorthPark location is one of eight Nordstrom stores nationwide, and the only in Texas, to get The Jewel Box. (The others are in California, Washington, Florida, New Jersey, and Illinois.)
The space will feature immersive displays, live toy demonstrations, and interactive experiences, along with toys and gifts. It will carry FAO Schwarz-branded categories including plush, fashion and beauty toys, creativity, music, preschool and vehicles, as well as specialty brands such as Brio, Bunnies by the Bay and Djeco, the company says.
Plushes galore.Facebook/Visual Elements
The assortment is also tailored to Nordstrom shoppers, with infant and preschool offerings that allow families to shop for toys, apparel, and gear in one place.
According to the release, select locations will feature a suite of hands-on experiences inspired by iconic FAO Schwarz moments, including:
- FAO-Abulous – Design and accessorize your own custom handbag.
- FAO Doll – Select your swaddle, sign the birth certificate and bring your chosen baby doll home.
- FAO Beauty – Build your own make-up kit with customized color palette.
- Brio Personalization Station – Explore hands-on play and customization with the beloved Brio train collection.
A kiosk at select locations lets customers design and accessorize their own custom handbag.Facebook/Visual Elements
The partnership between Nordstrom and FAO Schwarz is part of a nationwide expansion for the toy brand.
“Nordstrom is a perfect partner for FAO Schwarz, with its long tradition of beautiful stores, unique and quality products, and its commitment to the best in customer service,” says David Niggli, FAO Schwarz chief merchandising officer, in the release. “By bringing our two iconic brands together, we’re creating an engaging experience where shopping becomes playful and full of wonder, while sharing our exclusive products, collaborations, and retail theater through immersive demonstrations and experiences with Nordstrom customers.”
FAO Schwarz was founded in New York in 1862 and has become synonymous with elaborate toy displays and theatrical retail experiences. The brand is known for such signature elements as Toy Soldiers, Clock Towers, and lifelike plush animals. The famous Dance-on Piano earned a place in pop culture history thanks to the 1988 Tom Hanks movie Big.
Nordstrom wasn't too far behind with its founding in 1901 as a Seattle shoe store. The two retailers say the partnership is designed to combine Nordstrom’s emphasis on service and selection with FAO Schwarz’s emphasis on play and discovery.
“FAO Schwarz represents imagination and joyful discovery, which aligns naturally with how we think about creating meaningful experiences for our customers,” says Tacey Powers, executive vice president and general merchandise manager for shoes, kids, and home at Nordstrom. “By partnering with a retailer that shares our vision for thoughtful curation and immersive retail moments, we’re able to create something truly special - inviting customers of all ages to engage, explore and experience the joy of shopping.”
The Dallas store will celebrate its grand opening with a customer event from 10 am-2 pm Saturday, August 22, featuring family-friendly treats, entertainment, and interactive activities. Find it inside Nordstrom NorthPark at 8687 N. Central Expy., Dallas.
The FAO Schwarz collection is also available through Nordstrom.com.