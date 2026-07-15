Soccer and Entertainment
FIFA World Cup 2026 to end with star-studded closing ceremony
The 2026 FIFA World Cup will end in spectacular fashion: with a jam-packed closing ceremony prior to the championship game.
The World Cup final on Sunday, July 19 - which, unfortunately, will not take place at Dallas Stadium - will see Spain face off with Argentina.
The match will be preceded by an entertainment spectacle featuring an all-star lineup of performances and a celebration of the historic tournament. It begins at 12:30 pm, 90 minutes before kickoff. It will be televised locally on FOX 4 (KDFW).
Taking place at the New York New Jersey Stadium, the closing ceremony will celebrate the journey of the 48 teams in the tournament across the three host countries and 16 host cities, a release says.
Headlining the ceremony will be superstar - and Grapevine-raised - Post Malone, taking a quick break from his Big Ass Stadium Tour.
Post Malone will perform at the World Cup Closing Ceremony. Photo by Adam Degross
Among the other bold-faced names performing will be Italian singer Laura Pausini, Tony Award winner Nicole Scherzinger, English singer Robbie Williams, and influencer/streamer IShowSpeed.
The show will also include a special appearance by Tom Cruise, whose role is unclear, but - given his predilection for stunts - has the potential to be epic.
Additionally, EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson will deliver a special rendition of the United States national anthem. There will be other artists and special guests announced in the days leading up to the final.
The final match will also include a halftime show that will feature performances by Shakira, Madonna, BTS, and Justin Bieber.
“Echoing the spirit of the opening ceremonies, which welcomed the world to the greatest stage in Canada, Mexico and the United States, the closing ceremony will bring the FIFA World Cup 2026 full circle through music, culture, and football, before we kick off the highly anticipated match that will crown the champions of this groundbreaking tournament,” said Heimo Schirgi, Chief Operating Officer - FIFA World Cup 2026, in a statement.
Local fans can gather at FIFA Fan Festival Dallas at Fair Park to watch the celebrations and match, with gates opening at 12 pm.