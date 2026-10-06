Rain Check
Students get a rain check on free State Fair tickets after bad weather
Multiple days of rain have put a damper on the 2026 State Fair of Texas, but Fair officials are turning that bad weather into a rainbow by allowing students to use their free tickets any day of the event, including the final two weekends.
According to a State Fair release, student tickets have traditionally been valid only on weekdays. But after listening to feedback from parents and educators, they are making this year’s tickets valid on weekends as well.
Just as the Fair has done for decades, tickets were distributed to students in pre-K through 8th grade for multiple school districts within a 100-mile radius of Fair Park.
The ticket giveaway is a way to encourage families to experience the Fair’s educational exhibits, cultural programming, and family-friendly entertainment.
“We know the weather at the beginning of this year’s Fair impacted plans for many families, and we want to make sure students still have every opportunity to use their free ticket and experience the Fair,” said State Fair of Texas President Mitchell Glieber in a statement..
“By expanding these tickets to include weekends for the remainder of the Fair, we hope to give families greater flexibility to find a day that works for them and enjoy the traditions, educational experiences, and fun that make the State Fair of Texas so special.”
Many area school districts have a fall break between October 8 and 16, giving students and their families extra opportunities to enjoy the Fair, as well.
In addition to free admission for students from participating school districts, the State Fair offers a discounted $5-off ticket for parents, which they can purchase online at BigTex.com/parents.
The Fair also offers a wide variety of discounts online and at the gate, depending on the day, designed to help families save, such as discounted admission after 5 pm daily.
The State Fair of Texas runs through Sunday, October 18.