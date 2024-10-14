Jon Snow News
Dallas auction of Game of Thrones memorabilia spurs crazy bidding wars
A high-profile auction of memorabilia from HBO series Game of Thrones netted more than $21 million for more than 2,000 pieces along with some frenzied bidding wars.
Hosted by Dallas-based Heritage Auctions, the event ran from October 10-12, realizing $21,115,718 from more than 4,500 bidders around the world. An amusingly breathless release claims it was the most successful auction of costumes, props, and memorabilia from a film or TV show in the history of the world.
The most expensive item was the original touring Iron Throne molded from the original screen-used throne: After a six-minute bidding war, it fetched $1,490,000.
Other big-ticket sales, some also spurring bidding wars, included:
- Longclaw, a sword used by GOT character Jon Snow: $400,000, the second most expensive item
- Jon Snow’s fur ensemble, worn for his Season 7 trip “Beyond the Wall," which came with a lighter version of the Longclaw sword: $137,500
- A hard-rubber version of the Longclaw sword: $106,250
- Jon Snow’s Night’s Watch ensemble, with a heavy cape: $337,500
- The Mountain 13-piece set of armor: $187,500
- Jaime Lannister black-leather armor ensemble: $275,000
- Four-panel Westeros Map Room floor: $237,500
- Jaime Lannister full Kingsguard armor including an action Oathkeeper longsword: $212,500
- The Hound armor ensemble: $200,000
- Arya Stark boy ensemble with "Needle" action sword: $150,000
- Jaime Lannister’s gold hero hand and cuff: $112,500
Heritage worked with HBO’s archivists and production team to offer more than 900 lots — consisting of more than 2,000 pieces total — from the series including costumes, jewelry and accessories designed by Emmy Award-winner Michele Clapton and weapons, armor and shields crafted by armorer Tommy Dunne.
According to NPR, the items had been in storage in a warehouse in Belfast, Northern Ireland, where some parts of the show were filmed, in case HBO needed them for future shows.
Among the other highlights were two dragon eggs — presented to Daenerys Targaryen upon her wedding to Khal Drogo — which went for $93,750 and $100,000. Daenerys' white-and-gray arctic rabbit fur coat which she wore when she and her dragons saved Jon Snow and his party from the Army of the Dead netted $156,250. The steel dagger Arya used to bring down the Night King opened at $46,000 before realizing $93,750.