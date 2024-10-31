Halloween weekend in and around Dallas will be about way more than just haunted houses, although you'll have plenty of opportunities on that front. Choices include two new light events, five local theater productions, an opera production, a trio of concerts, a big-name comedian, a symphony concert, a dance production, a music festival, and a great animated movie screened while an orchestra plays its score live.
Below are the best ways to spend your free time this weekend. Want more options? Lucky for you, we have a much longer list of the city's best events.
Thursday, October 31
Halloween events
With Halloween kicking off the weekend, there's no better way to celebrate than attending one of the many themed events around the area. If you want something different than your neighborhood, you can Trick or Treat on Downtown Streets, starting at Main Street Garden. Pumpkin Nights at Howell Farms in Arlington offers 5,000 pumpkins in themed areas, while Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics at The Filter Building features horror film theme songs and more. But haunted houses are the favorite choice, with options including Fright Festat Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington, Dark Hour Haunted House in Plano, Reindeer Manor presents Thrasher Slashers Scarepark in Grand Prairie, Screams Halloween Theme Park in Waxahachie,The Parker House in Denton, Haunted Shadows Lake Trail in The Colony, J&F House of Terror in Garland, and Junkyard Haunted House in Dallas.
Fever and Moment Factory present Astra Lumina
Astra Lumina is an enchanted night walk that invites visitors to discover the wonder of visiting stars. Guests will set off across mysterious grounds to discover a celestial pathway of lustrous light, cosmic visions, and astral song. The multi-sensory immersive experience, which actually started last week, takes place at Trinity Forest Adventure Park through December 15.
Undermain Theatre presents Exit the King
Eugène Ionesco’s absurdist comedy is set in the crumbling throne-room of the palace in an unnamed country where King Berenger the First has only the duration of the play to live. Once, it seemed he ruled over an immense empire and commanded great armies; now his kingdom has shrunk to the confines of his garden wall. Refusing to accept his end, he is attended by his present and former Queens who must help him face the final inevitable truth of life. The production runs at Undermain Theatre through November 24. (UPDATE: The October 31 performance has been canceled.)
Friday, November 1
The Light Park
The day after Halloween, The Light Park will officially kick off the "real" holiday season. It is a mile-long, drive-thru spectacular where guests will witness millions of lights synchronized to a mix of music by DJ Polar Ice. Priced per vehicle, rather than per person, the more is truly merrier for visitors who want to travel through the longest light tunnel in the world. The event takes place both at Riders Field in Frisco and Hurricane Harbor Arlington through January 5.
Opera Arlington presents Cinderella
Opera Arlington will present Cinderella, Pauline Viardot’s charming and whimsical operetta. Audiences can step into a world of enchantment as the opera brings to life the beloved story of Cinderella as never seen before: set in a storybook reimagining of Paris. There will be performances on Friday and Saturday at Trinity United Methodist Church in Arlington.
Rod Wave in concert
Rapper Rod Wave may not have the broad name recognition of artists like Kendrick Lamar, Drake, or Jay Z, but that hasn't stopped him from dominating the charts for the past four years. Every one of his last five albums, including the recently-released Last Lap, went to No. 1 on the Billboard Rap chart, and most of them also made it to No. 1 on the overall Billboard 200. He'll perform at American Airlines Center.
Dane Cook: Fresh New Flavor
Comedian and actor Dane Cook is known for his stand-up comedy specials, stage presence, and outrageous observational humor. In addition to stand-up comedy, he is known for his various acting roles in movies such as Mr. Brooks, My Best Friend’s Girl, Dan in Real Life, Employee of the Month, Good Luck Chuck, Waiting..., and more. He'll perform at Majestic Theatre.
Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents "Elgar’s Enigma Variations"
At this concert, pianist Anne-Marie McDermott joins with Estonian conductor Anu Tali for Amy Beach’s Piano Concerto and Alisson Kruusmaa’s ethereal Arabesques. Elgar’s crowning achievement, Enigma Variations, hides an unsolved mystery that has puzzled music sleuths for more than a century. There will be three performances through Sunday at Meyerson Symphony Center.
Mainstage Irving-Las Colinas presents A Little Night Music
Set in 1900 Sweden, A Little Night Music explores the tangled web of affairs centered around actress Desirée Armfeldt and the men who love her: a lawyer by the name of Fredrik Egerman and the Count Carl-Magnus Malcom. When the traveling actress performs in Fredrik's town, the estranged lovers' passion rekindles. This strikes a flurry of jealousy and suspicion between Desirée; Fredrik; Fredrick's wife, Anne; Desirée's current lover, the Count; and the Count's wife, Charlotte. The production runs through November 16 at Irving Arts Center.
Theatre Arlington presents The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley Jr.
Flat Stanley, the beloved children’s book written by Jeff Brown, is a literary and pop culture phenomenon. Everyone’s favorite two-dimensional hero has a new life in The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley Jr., filled with infectious songs and non-stop adventure. The production runs through November 10 at Theatre Arlington.
Photo courtesy of Moment Factory
AT&T Performing Arts Center presents Menopause the Musical 2
Five years after their chance encounter in a department store, the ladies from Menopause the Musical will present more hijinks on the high seas. Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through ‘The Change is a hilarious and heartfelt look at the joys of menopause and friendship, plus hot flashes, mood swings, and memory lapses. The trip of self-discovery will be backed by a new soundtrack of toe-tapping parodied hits from the '70s, '80s, and '90s. There will be three performances through Sunday at Wyly Theatre.
TITAS/Dance Unbound presents Okareka
TITAS welcomes the debut of Okareka from New Zealand, whose Mana Wahine (Strong Women) bursts upon the stage in a multimedia collage of captivating imagery and dance. Inspired by the historic story of a young Maori heroine, as well as women’s stories from the dancers’ families, powerhouse movement is amplified by bold projections, chant, original soundscape, traditional implements, and historical motifs drawn from Maori (indigenous) culture and the impact of history. There will be performances on Friday and Saturday at Moody Performance Hall.
Saturday, November 2
City of Carrollton presents 14th Annual Festival at the Switchyard
The annual Festival at the Switchyard in downtown Carrollton will be headlined by rock band The Wallflowers. Other performers include Deep Blue Something, School of Rock, Jason Kyle Wickens, Havana NRG, Pearl Gem, Mock Lobster, and Downtown Fever. The one-day festival will also include live children’s entertainment, community performances, rides and games, face painting and balloon art, a beer garden, and an array of food vendors and festival booths.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse In Concert
The Spider-Verse movies have been some of the most inventive animated films in recent memory, and now fans can enjoy a screening of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse alongside a diverse ensemble of musicians and instrumentalists performing the film’s iconic score and soundtrack live. The lineup includes a full orchestra, a skilled scratch DJ on turntables, as well as percussion and electronic instrumentalists. There will be two performances on Saturday at Majestic Theatre.
Whiskey Myers in concert
Texas band Whiskey Myers is six albums deep into their career and they just keep getting bigger. Although their latest album, 2022's Tornillo, was a step down sales-wise from their No.1 self-titled album in 2019 (which went to No. 1 on the Billboard Country chart), their popularity has allowed them to play bigger venues. That will be evident when the southern rock/country band plays at Dos Equis Pavilion, joined by 49 Winchester and Angel White.
Ochre House Theater presents Patti & Theo
Patti and Theo are struggling artists in Brooklyn, New York. They are big boozers, and time will tell if the Drinking Religion outlives them. Audiences can come wade into the wild and boozy waters of Patti and Theo’s nightmarish world, and bear witness to the unraveling of their lives as they try one last time to love each other. Song, music, and shadow play highlight this story of two lovers who hold each other passionately at arm’s length. The production runs through November 23 at Ochre House Theater.
Morrissey in concert
Regarded as one of the most influential figures in British pop, Morrissey has released four albums as lead singer of The Smiths and 13 solo studio albums, most recently I Am Not a Dog on a Chain in 2020. Of course, he's also known for his propensity to cancel concerts, if not whole tours, so keep your fingers crossed that he'll show up for this date at the Music Hall at Fair Park.