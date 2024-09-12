There are some weekends in and around Dallas that are so jam-packed that it's almost impossible to leave anything out of our weekly events roundup. That is certainly the case this week, as theater, music, early Halloween activities, a film festival, dance productions, art exhibitions, a celebrity tennis match, and movie and TV-themed events will vie for your attention.
Below are the best ways to spend your free time this weekend. Want more options? Lucky for you, we have a much longer list of the city's best events.
Thursday, September 12
SheDFW Theater Festival
SheDFW Arts will present the inaugural SheDFW Theater Festival, comprised of four shows written by women, trans, and non-binary writers. The festival, taking place through Sunday at Lyric Stage, will present three new full-length plays and one original musical. If you're not able to make it in person, the productions will be recorded and can be watched online, September 17-24.
Undermain Theatre presents Athena
Our apologies to Undermain Theatre for not mentioning their new production, Athena, which actually opened last week. It focuses on Mary Wallace and Athena, who are 17-year-old fencers training for the Junior Olympics. They practice together, they compete against each other, they spend their lives together. They wish they were friends. The regional premiere of the play by Gracie Gardner runs through September 29.
Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents "Stravinsky and Tchaikovsky"
Edward Gardner, Principal Conductor of the London Philharmonic Orchestra, leads the Dallas Symphony Orchestra in their first classical concert of the season. Selections for the program will include Stravinsky's Petrushka (1947) and Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 4. There will be performances on Thursday and Saturday at Meyerson Symphony Center.
Shakespeare Dallas presents Julius Caesar
Following their two summer productions, Shakespeare Dallas returns with its fall production, Shakespeare's Julius Caesar. Concerned that Julius Caesar poses a threat to democracy, revolutionaries take the violent decision to murder him. As the world spins out of control, chaos and superstition lead to civil war. The production runs through October 13 at Samuell-Grand Amphitheater.
Chris Botti in concert
For over two decades, Grammy Award-winning trumpeter and composer Chris Botti has amassed a variety of honors, including multiple Gold and Platinum albums, to become the nation’s largest selling instrumental artist. He has performed with an array of legends, including Sting, Barbra Streisand, Tony Bennett, Yo-Yo Ma, Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon, and Andrea Bocelli. He'll play at Majestic Theatre in support of his 2023 album, Vol. 1.
Bishop Arts Theatre Center presents Jet Fuel
Amy Evans' groundbreaking new play, Jet Fuel, goes on a journey through the world of elite sports. Inspired by the extraordinary tale of Olympic sprinter Caster Semenya, the production casts a spotlight on the intricate intersections of gender, race identity, and the quest for fairness in the realm of athletics. The production runs through September 22 at Bishop Arts Theatre Center.
Friday, September 13
Early Halloween events
Halloween is well over a month away, but a couple of Halloween-themed events are using the occasion of Friday the 13th to get the scares started early. Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington will present their annual Fright Fest, featured haunted attractions inspired by properties like the Saw franchise, Stranger Things, The Conjuring, Trick ‘r Treat, and Texas Chainsaw Massacre. At Dark Hour Haunted House in Plano, visitors can journey through the cursed corridors and encounter a host of dark and sinister characters lurking in every shadow. Both events will be open on weekends through early November.
It Came from Texas Film Festival
The second annual It Came from Texas Film Festival celebrates films made either wholly or in part within the Lone Star State. This year's event will examine the tall tales of the Independent Texas Spirit that lean into the Western genre, including Tender Mercies (1983), The Last Picture Show (1971), and Giant (1956). The festival takes place through Sunday at Plaza Theater in Garland.
Garland Civic Theatre presents On Golden Pond
On Golden Pond is about an aging couple, Ethel and Norman Thayer, who spend their summers at their vacation home on Golden Pond in New England. The play explores the difficulties of a long marriage, the relationship between a father and daughter, and the generation gap between young and old. The production runs through September 29 at Granville Arts Center in Garland.
Theatre Arlington presents Visiting Mr. Green
Newly widowed, Mr. Green narrowly avoids getting hit by Ross Gardiner in New York traffic. Ross is sentenced to six months of community service, helping Mr. Green weekly. What starts as a comedy about two men who do not want to be in the same room together becomes a gripping and moving drama as they come to care about each other, and open old wounds. The production runs through September 29 at Theatre Arlington.
Texas Ballet Theater presents Cinderella
Ben Stevenson’s Cinderella transports audiences to a magical realm of fairy dust, glass slippers, and hilariously wicked stepsisters. The beloved story of love triumphant is choreographed to the score of Sergey Prokofiev, promising a performance of unparalleled beauty and grace. The production will have four performances through Sunday at Winspear Opera House.
Saturday, September 14
Arlington Museum of Art presents "Heroes & Villains: The Art of the Disney Costume" and "All That Glitters: The Crown Jewels of the Walt Disney Archives" opening day
The Arlington Museum of Art will open two new Disney-themed exhibitions. Through original items including ball gowns, sorcerers’ capes, a pirate’s jacket, and iconic glass slippers, "Heroes & Villains: The Art of the Disney Costume" celebrates the artistry of some of Hollywood’s designers. "All That Glitters: The Crown Jewels of the Walt Disney Archives" will feature prized pieces of jewelry and accessories, giving visitors the rare opportunity to see these jewels up-close. The exhibitions will remain on display through March 23, 2025.
Nasher Sculpture Center presents Hugh Hayden: "Homecoming" opening day
Working in the tradition of wood carving and carpentry, New York-based artist Hugh Hayden builds sculptures and installations that explore the idea of the "American Dream." For this exhibition, Hayden will mine memories from his childhood in Dallas, nodding to home life, school, and play from youth to adolescence. The exhibition will remain on display through January 5, 2025.
The Dirk Nowitzki Foundation Tennis Classic
The Dirk Nowitzki Foundation Tennis Classic is an exhibition-style charity match led by Nowitzki, an NBA Hall of Famer who played 21 seasons for the Dallas Mavericks. He will be joined by former NBA players Steve Nash and J.J. Barea; former World No. 1 tennis player in doubles, Mark Knowles; new Mavericks guard Klay Thompson; Dr. Phil McGraw of the Dr. Phil show; and former World No. 9 in singles, CoCo Vandeweghe. The event takes place at Banner House at T Bar M in Dallas.
Kane Brown in concert
Kane Brown is part of the new brand of country music, unafraid to add pop and R&B sounds to his songs. Not so coincidentally, that has made him very popular, resulting in all three of his albums going to No. 1 or No. 2 on the Billboard Country charts (2018's Experiment also hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200). He'll play his ever-growing list of hits at this concert at Globe Life Field in Arlington, joined by Cole Swindell, LOCASH, and RaeLynn.
AT&T Performing Arts Center presents Napoleon Dynamite Live!
The 20th anniversary of the beloved indie classic Napoleon Dynamite will be celebrated at this special event. The evening includes a full screening of the film followed by a moderated discussion with fan-favorite cast members Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite), Efren Ramirez (Pedro), and Jon Gries (Uncle Rico). The event takes place at Majestic Theatre.
Sunday, September 15
Avatar: The Last Airbender in concert
At this special concert, a live orchestra will bring Avatar: The Last Airbender’s musical score to life, in harmony with highlights and favorite moments from the series. Asian instruments like taiko and erhu will share the spotlight with violins and clarinets while the series' scenes play out on screen. There will be two performances on Sunday at Majestic Theatre.
Photo courtesy of Texas Ballet Theater