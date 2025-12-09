Concert News
Guitar icons Joe Satriani and Steve Vai to rock Dallas on 2026 tour
Legendary guitarists Joe Satriani and Steve Vai will bring their debut SATCHVAI Band tour to the United States for the first time, including a stop at the Music Hall at Fair Park in Dallas on April 17, 2026.
The “Surfing with the Hydra” 2026 tour will travel to 37 cities over the course of two months, starting in Seattle, Washington on April 1.
In addition to Dallas, Satriani and Vai will also play in Houston on April 16 and Austin on April 18. They'll be joined by special guest Animals As Leaders on all dates.
The two guitar icons, who have a nearly 50-year friendship and musical partnership, formally joined forces as the SATCHVAI Band in March 2024. They subsequently put out two songs: "The Sea of Emotion, Pt. 1" and "I Wanna Play My Guitar."
They're getting set to release another song, “Dancing,” which will come out on March 2, 2026.
Both musicians have solo careers that date back to the 1980s. Satriani has released 18 albums in his career, most recently The Elephants of Mars in 2022. Vai has released 11 albums in his career, most recently Vai/Gash in 2023.
Tickets for the tour will go on sale starting with the artist presale on Wednesday, December 10 at 10 am local time, which fans can access with the password SATCHVAI2026.
Local presales follow on Thursday, December 11 prior to the general on-sale date of Friday, December 12. All ticket details are available at satchvaiband.com.
SATCHVAI Band “Surfing with the Hydra” 2026 U.S. Tour
- April 1 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
- April 2 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
- April 4 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
- April 5 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort and Casino
- April 7 – Long Beach, CA – Long Beach Terrace Theater
- April 8 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
- April 10 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Amphitheatre
- April 11 – Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
- April 14 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
- April 16 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
- April 17 – Dallas, TX – Music Hall at Fair Park
- April 18 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater
- April 20 – Mobile, AL – Saenger Theatre
- April 22 – Pompano Beach, FL – Pompano Beach Amphitheater
- April 24 – Clearwater, FL – Baycare Sound
- April 25 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre
- April 26 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live
- April 27 – Atlanta, GA – Atlanta Symphony Hall
- April 29 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium
- April 30 – Durham, NC – DPAC
- May 2 – Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre
- May 3 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre
- May 5 – Milwaukee, WI – The Riverside Theater
- May 8 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavillion at Riverbend Music Center
- May 9 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
- May 12 – Buffalo, NY – Kleinhans Music Hall
- May 15 – Northfield, OH – MGM Northfield Park
- May 16 – Rochester Hills, MI – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
- May 17 – Syracuse, NY – Landmark Theatre
- May 20 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion
- May 21 – Albany, NY – Palace Theatre
- May 22 – Waterbury, CT – Palace Theater
- May 23 – Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome
- May 27 – Reading, PA – Santander Performing Arts Center
- May 28 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
- May 29 – Atlantic City, NJ – Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
- May 30 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap