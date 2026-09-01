Concert News
Kanye West extends 2026 tour to include stop in Arlington
Rapper Kanye West, who now goes simply by "Ye," will extend his current Ye Live Concert Tour to include several new stops in the U.S., including one at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Saturday, November 7.
West, who previously performed in San Antonio on July 4, has also added concerts in Houston on October 31 and Phoenix on November 21. The new dates were announced on his website September 1.
The tour features West performing atop a spherical stage with visuals of the Earth and moon projected onto it.
The ever-controversial artist is touring in support of his new album, Bully, which was released this past March.
It is the 12th album of his career dating back to his debut, The College Dropout, in 2004. Eleven of his 12 albums have charted on both the Billboard R&B/Hip Hop and overall 200 charts, finishing at No. 1 or No. 2 every time.
West has so far made 11 stops on the international tour since January, visiting nine different countries, including lesser-traveled spots like Georgia, Albania, and Kazakhstan.
Concerts in Chicago (September 3-4) and Jakarta, Indonesia (October 24) will precede the new tour dates. Two planned concerts in Saint Petersburg, Russia were canceled after the venue there says it never signed an agreement to host the dates.
Fans can sign up to pre-register for tickets for the new dates at tour.yeezy.com, with the site saying that "a few lucky pre-registrants will be selected to receive free tickets."
Information on the AT&T Stadium site says that presale tickets for the Arlington concert will be available on Tuesday, September 8 at 10 am. Sales to the general public will begin on Thursday, September 10 at 10 am.