True Crime News
Tell-all true crime memoir by Dallas journalist is headed for shelves
There's a publication date on a new dishy tell-all by a Dallas journalist: Called Killer Story, it's a memoir written by Claire St. Amant, an investigative journalist who worked the crime beat for CBS News for nearly a decade.
Published by BenBella Books in Dallas and distributed by Simon & Schuster, Killer Story is St. Amant’s debut as an author. It recounts her days as an investigative crime reporter and producer at CBS News shows such as 48 Hours and 60 Minutes — revealing the inner workings of national TV crime coverage, while offering a behind-the-scenes peek at her journey in mainstream network news.
The book will be released on February 18, with a book signing taking place on the same day at Interabang Books, 5600 W Lovers Ln. #142.
In her days at CBS, St. Amant — who was also a founding editor at CultureMap Dallas — chased some of the biggest true crime stories in the country, including the murder of Chris Kyle, plastic-surgeon-turned-murder-for-hire suspect Thomas Michael Dixon, the disappearance of Christina Morris, and serial killer Samuel Little.
While the true crime element is compelling, so is the book's window into the daily reality of investigative journalism, with revelations such as which TV show has a reputation for “eating their young," how reporters win over skeptical cops and reluctant lawyers, and the shocking competitor sabotage that exists in the industry.
St. Amant also launched a podcast in 2021 called Final Days on Earth, in which she examines cases such as Jennifer Harris, who disappeared from her home in Bonham, Texas in 2002; and Dammion Heard, a freshman at Western Colorado University who went missing after an off-campus party in 2014.
Interabang Books presents Claire St. Amant, Killer Story discussion and book-signing. Author Michael J. Mooney (The Life and Legend of Chris Kyle), will join St. Amant in conversation. The event will include light refreshments. February 18, from 6-7 pm at 5600 W Lovers Ln. #142.