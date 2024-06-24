Concert News
Lauryn Hill reignites Fugees anniversary tour with stop in Dallas
Grammy winner and hip hop icon Ms. Lauryn Hill is back on the road. Hill is once again reuniting with The Fugees, to co-headline an extension of The Miseducation Anniversary Tour she initiated in 2023 in honor of the 25th anniversary of the landmark album, which was just named the best album of all time by Apple Music.
The tour will feature music from The Miseducation of Ms. Lauryn Hill, The Score and more.
The 21-date tour will include two stops in Texas:
- September 6 at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas
- September 7 at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands
The Fugees will co-headline all dates and YG Marley will be joining as support. Ticketing information for the new dates and routing can be found below.
Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale (details below) beginning on Tuesday, June 25. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on June 28 at 10 am at LiveNation.com.
Citi is the official card of U.S. dates of The Miseducation Anniversary Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning on Tuesday, June 25 at 10 AM through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.
Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, individual photo op with Ms. Lauryn Hill & Fugees, pre-show VIP Hospitality Lounge, autographed poster, specially designed gift item & more. VIP package contents vary based on offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com or vipnation.eu.
The impact that The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill had on music, fashion, and American and world culture is immeasurable and continues to influence the world's biggest artists. Entered into the Library of Congress in 2015, Ms. Hill and her Diamond-certified album achieved numerous firsts including being the first ever Hip Hop album to receive an Album Of The Year Grammy Award, being the first woman to be nominated for 10 Grammy awards in one year and being the first woman to win 5 Grammys in one night.
UPCOMING LIVE DATES
Fri Aug 09 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sun Aug 11 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Fri Aug 16 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre
Sun Aug 18 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
Wed Aug 21 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at The Mann
Fri Aug 23 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
Sun Aug 25 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
Wed Aug 28 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
Fri Aug 30 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Sat Aug 31 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Wed Sep 04 - Huntsville, AL – The Orion Amphitheater*
Fri Sep 06 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
Sat Sep 07 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Fri Sep 13 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sun Sep 15 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tue Sep 17 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl
Fri Sep 20 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
Sat Sep 21 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
Sat Oct 12 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live
Mon Oct 14 - London, UK - The O2
Fri Oct 18 - Paris, France - Accor Arena
Tue Oct 22 - Amsterdam, Holland - Ziggo Dome