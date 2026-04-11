This Week's Hot Headlines
10 Dallas restaurants that have just debuted and more popular stories
Editor's note: The top Dallas news of the week features 10 brand-new restaurants and the city's best bars. Plus, a guide to the best festivals of the season. Catch up on our most popular stories below, then plan your weekend right here.
1. Where to eat in Dallas right now: 10 diverse new restaurants for April. This April edition of Where to Eat features 10 new destinations — some so new that they are opening this week.
2. 10 best bars in Dallas for 2026 craft unforgettable cocktails and more. The Dallas Tastemaker Awards Bar of the Year nominees really do raise the bar for the local cocktail scene, from avant-garde menus to longstanding favorites that have mastered the classic cocktail.
3. Award-winning rooftop restaurant is coming to Dallas' Knox Street. There's an ultra-buzzy new rooftop restaurant coming to Dallas. Called Théa Mediterranean Rooftop, it'll open at Knox Street, a new mixed-use development currently under construction next to the Katy Trail, next year.
Dips and crudite at Thea Dallas. Thea Dallas
4. Bluebonnets & BBQ headline 17 top spring 2026 festivals around Dallas. Almost every weekend in April and May will bring some sort of festival, with options devoted to music, nature, movies, art, and more. Here are 17 must-hit festivals taking place over the next two months in and around Dallas.
5. Acclaimed Hofbräu Pub from Germany to make Texas debut in Addison. A German beer powerhouse is coming to Texas with the debut of the first Hofbräu Pub, opening in the Dallas area, serving Hofbräu beer imported from the storied, centuries-old brewery in Munich.