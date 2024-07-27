This week's hot headlines
New honor for Coppell tops this week's 5 most-read Dallas stories
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines.
1. Laid-back Dallas suburb named 5th best in U.S. by Travel + Leisure. The Dallas-Fort Worth city of Coppell has new bragging rights: It was declared the No. 5 best American suburb to live in by a recent Travel + Leisure report.
2. Homey restaurant with rock-star cred to open in Dallas' Casa Linda Plaza. There's an exciting restaurant with rock star credentials coming to a venerable East Dallas center: Called Be Home Soon, it's a new concept opening at Casa Linda Plaza, where it will serve a highly personal twist on home cooking.
3. Texas taco chain climbs its way to nearly top USA Today 10-best list. One of Texas' favorite taco chains has nearly topped a hot list: It's Austin-based Torchy's Tacos and it nabbed the No. 2 slot on USA Today's list of the 10 Best fast casual restaurants in the U.S.
4. Alamo Drafthouse Cinema reveals reopening dates for Dallas-area theaters. The movies are back: The Alamo Drafthouse Cinema theater chain now has dates on the reopening of its five Dallas-Fort Worth theaters. In a nutshell, they'll all be open by the end of August.
5. H-E-B to open 2nd location in Frisco but still nothing for Dallas. While other DFW cities remain H-E-B-free, the city of Frisco is getting a second location of the Texas supermarket chain. According to a release, H-E-B will open a store at 899 University Dr., at Hwy 380 and FM 423. The opening takes place on August 7 at 6 am.