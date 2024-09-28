This week's hot headlines
Dallas landlord's $48M settlement leads this week's most-read stories
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here.
1. Dallas landlord must pay $48 million for charging bogus fees to tenants. A Dallas-based company that rents out single-family homes will pay $48 million to settle claims by the Federal Trade Commission that it reaped millions of dollars via deceptive business practices — including forcing tenants to pay undisclosed fees on top of their monthly rent.
2. 2 Dallas universities earn top spots in U.S. News' rankings for 2025. Two prestigious Dallas universities – Southern Methodist University and The University of Texas at Dallas – have come out on top among the best universities in Texas for 2025, according to U.S. News and World Report's just-released list of the Best Colleges for 2025.
Kaleidoscope Park in Frisco is about to debut. Photo courtesy of Kaleidoscope Park
3. Grand opening of Kaleidoscope Park in Frisco to be jam-packed with art. The day draws near for the opening of Kaleidoscope Park, the exciting new 5.7-acre signature park in Frisco, which will make its debut with a weekend-long grand opening celebration October 5-6 full of arts and entertainment experiences.
4. Dallas hidden find makes New York Times favorite restaurants list. One surprising Dallas-area restaurant has made a high-profile list: It's the New York Timesannual list of “our 50 favorite places in America right now" and the only name from Dallas is Simply South, a vegetarian Indian restaurant in Irving.
5. Restaurant with authentic Mexico City-style tacos to open in N. Dallas. A taqueria that specializes in Mexico City-style tacos is headed to North Dallas: Called Chilangos Tacos, it's a small Dallas-based chain founded in 2019, that will open a restaurant at a highly visible intersection near Galleria Dallas, in a former 7-Eleven store at 13608 Preston Rd.