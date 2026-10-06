Bands together
Staind adds Dallas stop to extended 2027 tour with Seether and more
The rock band Staind will add on a second leg of their Break The Cycle 25th Anniversary Tour in 2027, which will include a stop at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas on Friday, March 19.
The tour, which had 30 dates in 2026, will add on another 27 dates throughout the United States and Canada, starting on March 4 in Manchester, New Hampshire.
In addition to Dallas, Staind will play in San Antonio on March 20.
The first leg is wrapping up and will finish with dates in Houston on October 17 and Austin on October 19.
The band will be joined on most 2027 dates by special guests Seether, Hoobastank, and Hinder.
The tour is a celebration of the band's 2001 breakthrough album, Break The Cycle, which was certified 7-times platinum, selling more than 7 million copies in the US.
It was the group's first No. 1 album, powered by the hit "It's Been Awhile." Staind has released eight albums in their career, most recently Confessions of the Fallen in 2023.
For most of the 2010s, continuing into the 2020s, lead singer Aaron Lewis has been on a solo country music career. He has released five solo albums, most recently The Hill in 2024.
Tickets to the Break The Cycle 25th Anniversary Tour will be available starting with a Spotify Reserved presale Wednesday, October 7 at 10 am, followed by an Artist and Citi presale (details below) at noon.
Additional pre-sales will run ahead of the general on sale beginning on Friday, October 9 at 10 am at LiveNation.com.
STAIND 2027 TOUR DATES
- Thu, Mar 4: Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena
- Sat, Mar 6: Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
- Mon, Mar 8: Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
- Tue, Mar 9: Reading, PA - Santander Arena
- Wed, Mar 10: Huntington, WV - Marshall Health Network Arena
- Fri, Mar 12: Tampa, FL - Benchmark International Arena
- Sat, Mar 13: West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- Tue, Mar 16: Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at the BJCC
- Thu, Mar 18: Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center
- Fri, Mar 19: Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
- Sat, Mar 20: San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center
- Mon, Mar 22: Denver, CO - Ball Arena
- Wed, Mar 24: Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena
- Fri, Mar 26: Spokane, WA - Numerica Veterans Arena
- Sat, Mar 27: Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
- Mon, Mar 29: Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
- Wed, Mar 31: Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
- Thu, Apr 1: Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
- Sat, Apr 3: Billings, MT - First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
- Tue, Apr 6: Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
- Wed, Apr 7: Fargo, ND - Fargodome
- Fri, Apr 9: Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center
- Sat, Apr 10: Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
- Sun, Apr 11: Moline, IL - Vibrant Arena at the Mark
- Tue, Apr 13: Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
- Thu, Apr 14: Evansville, IN - Ford Center
- Fri, Apr 16: Cleveland, OH - Rocket Arena